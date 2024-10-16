ICC Chief Prosecutor urges Ghana to preserve its peacefulness 

Karim Asad Ahmad Khan KC, Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), praised Ghana for its long-standing peace, emphasising that the order should not be taken for granted.

“Complacency is the enemy of peace. You should never take the peace Ghana is enjoying for granted,” he said.

Mr. Khan offered the advice during a visit to Mr. Godfred Yeboah Dame, Minister of Justice and Attorney General, at the Law House in Accra on Tuesday.

He is in Ghana for a three-day working visit at the invitation of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Speaking at the Law House, Mr. Khan commended the Attorney General for his significant role in presenting a Bill to Ghana’s Parliament for the domestication of statutes and ensuring that crimes are properly categorized for prosecution.

He said that the ICC had introduced a new Trust Fund that provides €45,000 to countries for transport costs and other needs.

The initiative, Mr. Khan said, would enhance the ICC’s diversity by leveraging various expertise and experiences from different legal systems.

He stated that the ICC’s principles were based on complementarity, and emphasised the court’s readiness to support countries, civil society organizations, and institutions in a collaborative effort to promote accountability and transparency.

Mr. Khan mentioned that the Court was willing to assist prosecutors in various countries by providing enhanced skills and information for prosecuting crimes domestically, as well as offering technical assistance.

He emphasized that justice was “best served at home,” but noted that the ICC only intervened when requested.

Mr. Khan said that since he joined the ICC in 2021, the number of prosecutors has increased from five to eleven, highlighting efforts to enhance geographical diversity.

He said that the ICC was committed to adopting a new approach to ensure that prosecutors present themselves accurately and truthfully.

Mr. Dame noted that Ghana had actively participated in ICC activities, including having Professor Akua Kuenyehia serve as a member of the Court.

He pledged to collaborate with the ICC Prosecutor and mentioned that he had presented a Bill to Parliament aimed at incorporating the “Rome Statutes” into Ghanaian law.

He stated that the step would enhance Ghana’s sovereignty and enable the country to prosecute offenses such as crimes of aggression, genocide, and international war crimes as recognized by the ICC.

“We cherished the relationship we have with the ICC after ratifying various Statutes,” he added.

Earlier, the ICC Chief Prosecutor met with Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo at her office, where they held closed-door discussions with her and other senior judges.

Source: GNA