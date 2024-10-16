Enterprise Group hosts golf tournament in Accra

Enterprise Group Plc, a Ghanaian insurance company with presence in Ghana, Nigeria, and the Gambia, has hosted a golf tournament, organised by the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC), to deepen their relationship with clients and partners at the Achimota Golf Club.

Themed “Teeing Up for Growth”, the tournament brought together golf enthusiasts and business leaders for a day of friendly competition and business networking.

Enterprise Group Plc is made up of six subsidiaries namely: Enterprise Insurance, Enterprise Life (Ghana, Gambia & Nigeria), Enterprise Trustees, Enterprise Properties, Transitions and Acacia Health Insurance. Representatives of the subsidiaries participated in the event.

Mark Addison, Head of Business Development for Enterprise Insurance, said the company hosted the event because it provided them the platform to engage with one of their key target audiences, build relationships with potential customers, and cultivate mutually beneficial relationships for their business in the future.

Mr. Addison added that Enterprise Insurance, which is part of the Enterprise Group PLC, is pleased to be celebrating 100 years of operation in Ghana. This has not only made it the country’s oldest insurance company from its humble beginning in 1924 as an agency office of the UK insurance company- the Royal Exchange Assurance, but a pace setter in the industry as well.

“We have led the narrative of the insurance industry, changing it in terms of claims payment. Enterprise Insurance was the first to introduce same-day claims payment which was evident of the fact that we were willing and able to pay valid claims on the very same day. This is motor insurance for comprehensive customers. We’ve been able to demonstrate it and we believe that customers have now begun to believe in insurance because of some of these initiatives which have now helped to build confidence in Ghana’s insurance industry”, he said.

Adjoba Kyiamah, Executive Director of the UKGC, who spoke on the tournament theme, said. “Teeing Up for Growth’ was chosen because it conveys the idea of moving forward, setting goals, and achieving success in a dynamic and proactive manner”.

According to Ms. Kyiamah, “Cultivating a good business network year-round is crucial to maintaining beneficial connections. Given that globally, much of business is still done on a handshake basis, networking events such as this tournament are the best way to get invaluable personal referrals and word-of-mouth advertising, and explore business opportunities.

It was her expectation that by the end of the tournament, “attendees would have successfully identified opportunities for partnerships or new areas of expansion for their businesses, through the new relationships they form, or knowledge shared.

Absa Bank Ghana LTD., Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, Appolonia City, Voltic (GH) LTD., and Blue Skies Ghana LTD. supported the event, benefiting immensely from the opportunity to enhance their brand awareness, reach a targeted market segment, and strengthen relationships with their clients and stakeholders.

The tournament, which featured a golf clinic, concluded with an award ceremony for winners in the men’s and women’s groups, seniors’ division, and auxiliary prizes for Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin (Hole 18).