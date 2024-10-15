Court grants businessman GH¢2m bail over fraud 

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a businessman, Hamza Ali, bail of GH¢2 miillion for defrauding by false pretence.

The 47-year-old allegedly took $105,000 from another businessman under the pretext of exchanging for the equivalent of GH¢1,627,500, but did not follow through.

Charged with defrauding by false pretenses, Ali pleaded not guilty.

The court, presided over by Mr. Samuel Bright Acquah, set the bail conditions to include three sureties, with one required to have justified landed property.

The case was adjourned to October 21, 2024.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Daniel Danku, informed the court that the complainant, Mr. Gideon Oppong, a businessman residing in Kokomlemle, Accra, approached Ali, who operates a forex bureau in Kasoa, on May 23, 2024.

Oppong’s business partner sought to send money and inquired if Ali would accept U.S. dollars, to which Ali provided his foreign account number.

The prosecution stated that Oppong’s business partner then transferred $105,000 into Ali’s account, with Ali confirming that the payment would yield the equivalent of GH¢1,627,500 for Oppong.

However, after the funds were deposited, Ali began to promise the cedi equivalent but failed to deliver and subsequently went into hiding.

Following this, on July 18, 2024, Oppong filed a complaint with the police, leading to Ali’s arrest on July 23, 2024.

Ali admitted to the offenses in his caution statement and requested additional time to contact a friend named Emmanuel, whom he claimed owned the account he had provided to Oppong.

The prosecution said that the investigation was still ongoing.

Source: GNA