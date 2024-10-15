Nine cholera cases recorded in Greater Accra  

Ghana has recorded nine cholera cases in the Ada West and East districts of the Greater Accra Region.

A statement issued by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in Accra on Monday said the first case was confirmed on October 4, 2024 in the Ada West District.

The statement indicated that the infected individual sought treatment at a health facility with symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain a few days after attending a funeral in Ada East.

It also noted that a cholera case was subsequently confirmed in the Ada East District.

In response, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has activated Public Health Emergency Management Committees (PHEMCs) at all levels to address the situation.

The statement mentioned that a joint multi-sectoral Public Health Emergency Rapid Response Team (PHERRT) has been activated, comprising members from national, regional, and district levels, as well as representatives from the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), the Ghana Education Service (GES), the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and Environmental Health Units from the two affected districts.

The statement said ongoing outbreak investigation and environmental assessment were being conducted, while alert had been sent to all health facilities across the country.

It said healthcare workers in the affected areas had been sensitised to case definitions for cholera, sample management and case management.

The statement said a daily active community case search was being conducted, while strict infection prevention and control practices in all health facilities had been enforced.

The statement said a cholera oral re-hydration centre for cases with mild symptoms had also been set up.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it remains a global threat to public health and an indicator of inequity and lack of social development.

Symptoms of cholera include diarrhea frequent vomiting, leading to dehydration; rapid loss of fluids and electrolytes, abdominal cramps, fever, headache, fatigue, dry mouth and throat, and decreased urine output.

Medical experts say severe forms of the disease can kill within hours if left untreated.

Most people infected with cholera do not develop any symptoms, although the bacteria are present in their faeces for 1–10 days after infection and are shed back into the environment, potentially infecting other people.

A minority of patients develop acute watery diarrhoea with severe dehydration. This can lead to death if left untreated.

Cholera transmission is closely linked to inadequate access to clean water and sanitation facilities. Typical at-risk areas include peri-urban slums, as well as camps for internally displaced persons.

Early detection and treatment are crucial to preventing complications and reducing mortality.

The Ghana Health Service has advised the public to drink safe treated water, eat well cooked or properly handled food, avoid close contact with infected individuals, practice good hygiene; wash hands with soap under running water, ensure a proper disposal of faces and report to the nearest health facility if experiencing profuse diarrhoea and vomiting.

Source: GNA