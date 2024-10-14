Sowere visits Barker-Vormawor in police detention

Nigerian activist and writer Omoyele Sowore, Sunday October 13, 2024 visited Ghanaian lawyer and activist, Oliver Barker-Vormawor who is being held in police custody.

In a Facebook post, Barker-Vormawor expressed his gratitude to Sowere coming all the way from Nigeria to pay him a visit while he is being held in detention.

He wrote “I wish to express my sincere gratitude to comrade Omoyele Sowere (Omoyele Sowore) for travelling from Nigeria to visit me yesterday at the police cell where I am being detained!

The emergence today of a new generation of African leaders, who refuse to accept mediocre leadership and the indignity of poverty inspires me that the future of this continent will look nothing like its current station.

Our struggle is linked; and Africa will be free in our lifetime!”

Barker-Vormawor, who also heads the civil society organisation, Democracy Hub was arrested about three weeks ago with others, when he led members of the public to demonstrate against the devastating effects on the country, of illegal mining, also known as galamsey. The issue has reached extreme proportion as there is clear evidence of state failure to curb the menace that has been going on for a very long time. The activities of the illegal miners have polluted many rivers and streams across the country.

Barker-Vormawor was denied bail when he appeared in court, even though his lawyer had argued against his continued detention for an offence that is classified as a misdemeanour.

Sowere himslef has been held in detention many times in his home country Nigeria for demanding for good governance.