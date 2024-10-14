Africa’s fading promise: A call for press freedom and democratic renewal

In 2011, when The Economist boldly proclaimed, “Africa Rising,” it captured a moment of continental optimism. The cover, featuring a young boy flying a kite shaped like Africa, symbolized hope, potential, and a future unbound by the shackles of the past.

Fast forward to 2024, and Emmanuel K. Dogbevi’s inspirational speech at the Africa Check Awards serves as a sobering reminder of how far that dream has drifted from reality. The continent now stands at an abyss, with the twin pillars of press freedom and democracy staggering on the brink.

Mr. Dogbevi, the Managing Editor of Ghana Business News and Executive Director of NewsBridge Africa, who also serves as the Vice President of The African Editors Forum (TAEF) painted a particularly sad portrait of Ghana—once the shining exemplar of West African democracy. A nation that once stood as a beacon of hope now contends with economic turmoil and human rights violations. This isn’t merely a Ghanaian story; it’s a pan-African narrative of promise unfulfilled. The COVID-19 pandemic, rather than uniting nations in common cause, has instead accelerated a troubling descent into authoritarianism and economic fragility.

The statistics are alarming: 21 African countries teeter on the edge of debt distress, with public debt skyrocketing by over 180% to surpass 60% of GDP. This year alone, African nations are expected to funnel a staggering $163 billion into interest payments—funds that could have nourished education, healthcare, and infrastructure. As 2050 approaches, bringing with it a projected youth population of 450 million, the question looms large: what future awaits this generation?

But perhaps the most chilling aspect of Mr. Dogbevi’s address is his unflinching examination of press freedom—or rather, its rapid erosion across the continent. Journalists, the Fourth Estate meant to serve as society’s watchdogs, find themselves muzzled, threatened, and all too often, silenced permanently. The unsolved murders of Martinez Zogo in Cameroon and Ahmed Hussein-Suale in Ghana are not isolated incidents but symptoms of a pervasive culture of impunity.

The tools of repression have evolved. Cyber and communication laws, ostensibly designed to protect national security, have become weapons wielded against truth-tellers. With 67 journalists languishing in African prisons—many for the ‘crime’ of exposing corruption—the message resonates loud and clear: challenge power at your own risk.

This assault on press freedom strikes at the very heart of democratic governance. As Mr. Dogbevi eloquently argues, independent journalism is not a luxury but a necessity—the very lifeblood of a free society. Without it, corruption thrives, human rights abuses proliferate unchecked, and the social contract binding citizens to their governments unravels. The cruel irony is that those who have reaped the greatest benefits from democratic institutions often lead the charge in dismantling press freedoms.

Yet, the challenges facing African journalism extend beyond physical threats and legal quagmires. The digital revolution, while opening new avenues for information dissemination, has brought its own set of pitfalls. Plummeting advertising revenues, the specter of AI-generated content, and the constant pressure to generate clicks and traffic place journalists in an unenviable position. They must navigate a treacherous path between serving the public interest and catering to what generates engagement—a dilemma that strikes at the very core of journalistic ethics.

Mr. Dogbevi’s proposal for a UN special court to adjudicate crimes against journalists is both bold and necessary. Such an institution could serve as a powerful bulwark against the culture of impunity that has taken root across the continent. However, its establishment will require more than mere words; it demands concerted, sustained advocacy from journalist associations and civil society organizations worldwide.

But legal protections, while crucial, are not a panacea. The responsibility for safeguarding press freedom extends to every citizen. We must internalize the understanding that a free press is not an optional feature of democracy but its very foundation. This means actively supporting high quality journalism through subscriptions and donations, but also by engaging critically with the news we consume, demanding accuracy and integrity from our media outlets.

For journalists themselves, the road ahead is fraught with challenges but not devoid of hope. Innovation is key to survival in the digital age, but it must be balanced with an unwavering commitment to the ethical principles that underpin the profession. Organizations like Africa Check play a vital role in this new landscape, serving as bastions of truth in an era of misinformation and holding both the powerful and the press to account.

As we digest Mr. Dogbevi’s powerful words, we are compelled to confront a fundamental question: What vision of Africa do we wish to realize in the coming decades? Will we allow the promise of “Africa Rising” to fade into the annals of history, a fleeting moment of optimism lost to time? Or will we rise to the challenge, fighting tooth and nail to forge a continent where press freedom flourishes, where democracy takes deep root, and where the aspirations of millions find fertile ground?

The choice lies before us, stark and unavoidable. Mr. Dogbevi’s call to action must not go unheeded. We must stand united in defense of independent journalism, recognizing that in doing so, we defend not just a profession but the very foundations of our democratic societies. The struggle for press freedom is, at its core, a struggle for Africa’s soul and its future.

As we look to the horizon, let us remember that the kite of African promise still flies, albeit battered by headwinds. It is up to us—journalists, citizens, and leaders alike—to keep it aloft, to navigate the turbulent skies, and to steer toward a future where the ideals of press freedom and democracy are not just lofty aspirations but lived realities. For in this struggle lies the key to unlocking Africa’s true potential, to realizing the dream of a continent rising not just in economic indices but in the fullness of human dignity and freedom.

The pen, as they say, is mightier than the sword. Let us ensure that in Africa, it remains free to write the stories that shape our future, to speak truth to power, and to illuminate the path toward a brighter, more just tomorrow. The journey may be long and fraught with peril, but with unwavering commitment and collective action, the promise of Africa can yet be redeemed, one story, one voice, one truth at a time.

By Innocent Samuel Appiah

