Over 10 Traditional Councils established in Volta Region  

The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has established a total 14 new Traditional Councils in the Volta Region.

The Traditional Council Status is a Constitutional provision covering all traditional areas and is constituted exclusively of gazette rulers.

The Volta Region has a definite total of 100 paramountcy, and the new phase of elevations would bring the number of traditional councils close to 80.

Mr. Nsiah Baafi, Chief Registrar at the Ministry, who represented the sector minister led a team to perform the various inaugurations.

The new Councils are the Agortime, Ave Dakpa, Sokpoe, Agave, Anfoeta and Klefe Traditional Councils.

The rest include Botoku, Kpedze, Sokode, Akrofo, Kpenoe and Takla.

The Ministry also granted traditional council statuses to the Kpalime, and also the Kome Shime Traditional Areas, and all are being inaugurated within a two-week period beginning Tuesday October 08.

Mr. Harry Attipoe, the Registrar of the Volta Region House of Chiefs is leading the inauguration rites, which involves the swearing into the office of the committee by a judicial authority.

The Councils would assume the duties of judicial adjudication in chieftaincy and related matters.

Formal committees and administrative structures would be instituted, and the Ministry would provide needed staffing and financial support.

The Council realisation should herald impactful traditional leadership, the various traditional areas were told, and the call for unity and to support the institution resonated throughout the inauguration events.

Source: GNA