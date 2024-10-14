Key stakeholders meet to deliberate on public infrastructure delivery

Key stakeholders from the government, CSOs and the private sector have undertaken a consultative meeting on how to improve the delivery of public infrastructure.

The meeting held under the auspices of the Senior, Presidential Adviser and the National Secretariat of the Open Government Partnership (OGP) was used to identify key challenges in the delivery of public infrastructure Governance, transparency issues and share subnational impact or success stories.

Mrs. Thelma Ohene-Asiamah, a Director at the Public Sector Reforms Secretariat and OGP Point of Contact who welcomed the participants said the consultative meeting was to derive inputs that ensured that the OGP commitment reflected a broader perspective on transparency, participation among others.

She said, “we are here to co-create proven solutions to address transparency and accountability issues in the sector “.

Mrs. Ohene-Asiamah said the various Ministries, Department and Agencies would also be sensitized to help realized the tenets of the OGP commitment by 2027.

Mr. Aziz Mahmoud, the Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning Officer on the CoST project said through social accountability and constant engagement with relevant Assemblies, there had been successes in public infrastructure delivery in the eight Assemblies within the Western Region.

Ms. Mary Awelana Addah, a CSO Lead noted the need for transparency in the procurement processes that would be beneficial to the citizens.

