Mental health is state of well-being, not mental illness – Dr. Agyei

Dr Francis Agyei, a Psychologist with the Fred N. Binka School of Public Health, University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), says mental health is not mental illness, but one’s state of well-being.

He said the mental health state of individuals comprised of the emotions, thinking and behaviour.

The Psychologist said these three constituted humans’ mental well-being and that any disruption in any of them could affect one’s mental state.

Dr Agyei said these during the commemoration of 2024 World Mental Health Day with the staff of NHIS, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Ambulance Service, Volta Red Cross, and the Ghana Health Service staff at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He explained that one’s mental state could shift from flourish to crisis and that could affect the productivity of workers.

Dr Agyei, who addressed the staff at their workplaces, said this called for the need for an assessment to help workers maintain a balance state of well-being.

Mr Eric Nana Takyi, the Kadjebi District Director of Health Services, in a closing remark commended Ms. Mavis Atisu, the District Mental Health Officer for championing workplace mental health.

The participants commended Dr Agyei for the insightful education.

World Mental Health Day is observed annually on October 10. This day is dedicated to raising awareness about mental health issues, reducing stigma, and promoting mental well-being.

It’s a day to open conversation about mental health, reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness and promote resources and support for individuals facing mental health challenges.

The theme for 2024 World Mental Health Day is: “It is Time to Prioritize Mental Health in the Workplace”.

This year’s theme focuses on mental health in the workplace because the World Federation for Mental Health wants to encourage people to talk about their work and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.

The World Federation for Mental Health is a global mental health organization with members and contacts in more than 150 countries. They were the ones who first observed World Mental Health Day in 1992.

Source: GNA