Kotoko says efforts to locate missing players unsuccessful

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has officially confirmed that two Sudanese players are currently missing from the team’s camp in the United States of America (USA).

The Sudanese duo, Esmat Abdal Hamid Mohammed and Obdoelkarem Yoouef Yagoub, have left the team’s hotel in the USA.

Some Kotoko players were expected to join a selected Ghanaian side for a ceremonial match with DC United later on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

A statement from the club said: “Asante Kotoko SC regrets to inform our supporters and the public that two players, Esmat AbdalHamid Mohamed and Obdoelkarem Yoouef Yagoub, both Sudanese nationals, are currently missing from the camp.

“The players left the team’s hotel without permission on Friday, 11th October 2024, and all efforts to contact or locate them have been unsuccessful. The club has officially notified law enforcement authorities in the United States and is cooperating fully to ensure their safe return.

“We urge our supporters to remain calm as we work with the relevant authorities.”

It is worth noting that the majority of Asante Kotoko players were denied visas to feature in the match against DC United, with seven players granted visas.

In an earlier statement released by Asante Kotoko said they were given assurance by organisers that the visa issues would be sorted with seven players departing for the USA on Thursday, October 10, 204.

But Kotoko decided to officially withdraw from the match following the visa challenges. The five remaining players of Kotoko are expected to join a selected Ghanaian side to play DC United later on Saturday.

Source: GNA