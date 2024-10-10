CLOGSAG raises concerns over migration of members to TVET Service 

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has raised concerns over the migration of staff from the Civil and Local Government Services to other institutions without the involvement of the Association.

An example is the migration of staff of the Civil and Local Government Services to the Ghana TVET Service.

This is contained in a press release from the Association signed by Mr Isaac Bampoe Addo, its Executive Secretary, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

According to the statement, CLOGSAG had observed the trend of Government creating new institutions and moving staff from the Civil Service and the Local Government Service to those institutions without its involvement as required by the Labour Law.

It added that CLOGSAG had also also observed that its conditions of service had been varied to members disadvantage.

The statement said CLOGSAG considered those actions to be unfair labour practice and was tantamount to redeployment.

“It must be noted that our affected members have not been provided with information on salaries and other conditions of service that would assist them make an informed decision.

“Instead, a 48-hour ultimatum has been given the staff to complete Consent Forms.

This is unrealistic and is being used subtly as an avenue to pressurise our affected members,” the statement added.

The statement, therefore, urged affected members not to sign the consent forms on their migration.

Meanwhile, at an earlier meeting with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and management of Ghana TVET Service, representatives of Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Controller and Accountant General’s Department on one hand, and CLOGSAG on the other hand, it was agreed, among others, that the officers should be reverted to their former institutions.

That decision is yet to be adhered to by the authorities.

Source: GNA