Ashanti Regional Health Directorate puts hospitals on high alert over Mpox

The Ashanti Regional Health Directorate has put health facilities in the region on high alert so as to be able to promptly respond and report any suspected case of the Mpox disease in the area.

The Directorate has also intensified public education and surveillance on the disease following confirmed cases in some parts of the country.

Dr Adomako Boateng, Ashanti Regional Director of Health Services, told the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi that proactive measures had been put in place to contain any possible case of the disease.

“As known to a lot of us, we have the routine surveillance system and it is really based on what we integrate in disease surveillance and response.

“It is based on International Health Regulations 2005, where we have structures picking priority cases and making sure that for example, if it is Mpox, or hemorrhagic fevers, based on the level of care you can see symptoms.

“That is why we even picked some of them and we are seeing that the measles cases are going up, therefore, there is the need for supplementary immunization activity,” he said.

Dr Boateng explained that various mechanisms already existed “but when you have one region or the other picking the case, it means that you will have to intensify and begin to look.

“If you don’t look into the cases and you get to the numbers where you are not able to control it, then you will have issues on your hand,” he stated.

Dr Boateng urged the public to adhere to standard precautions in their daily activities to help mitigate the spread of the disease.

Source: GNA