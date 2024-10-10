CitizenApp will fight financial mismanagement, corruption in public service delivery – Minister

The unveiling of the CitizenApp Data Interoperability System (CADIS) by government will minimise financial mismanagement and corruption in both public and private sectors of the economy.

That would create job opportunities and spur economic growth in Ghana when fully implemented.

Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, the Minister of Finance, at the launch of the CitizenApp in Accra on Monday, said the ground-breaking app was a game-change that would propel the nation to the next stage of the digital revolution and make accessing public services much easier and convenient as well as improving the quality of life for Ghanaians.

Briefs from developers of the App said the CitizenApp, otherwise known as CADIS, is a digital platform designed to centralise transactions and interactions between government agencies and the citizens.

It was developed by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the National Information Technology Agency (NITA), in collaboration with other state and private agencies in Ghana.

The app would consolidate public services into a single user-friendly application and enhance efficiency, accessibility and convenience for all citizens and residents across the country.

It provides access to personal information linked to the GhanaCard including the NHIS and SSNIT and streamlines access to job opportunities and facilitate job services

It allows users to create profiles and record education, skills, experiences and achievements.

Additionally, it matches jobseekers with potential employers and allows citizens to view and track SSNIT statements.

Citizens call file their personal income taxes and payments of customs declarations and bills via the portal.

Individuals can also use it to top-up their ECG pre-paid and post-paid metres, pay water bills and fines from the Ghana Police Service.

Ms. Julie Essiam, the Commissioner-General of GRA, in her remarks, expressed an unwavering belief that the digital tools and smart technologies being introduced would not only bring convenience, but the future of the nation.

“When we embrace digital transformation through initiatives like the taxpayer portals, it’s with clear aim of changing the way GRA operates and interacts with the public,” she added.

She said the innovative technologies adopted by the GRA over the years had enhanced its tax mobilization drive.

“I’m privileged to continue this legacy—a legacy built on a foundation of technological progress and one that I am deeply committed to advancing,” she stated.

She”This is not just about the GRA’s growth; it is about creating a GRA that is responsive to the evolving needs of the people we serve.

“I firmly believe that by embracing technology, we are future-proofing our institution, ensuring that it is not only sustainable but also dynamic enough to meet the demands of tomorrow,” Ms Essiam pointed out.

“But what excites me even more today is not what CitizenApp will do for the GRA. What truly makes me excited, and should make every Ghanaian excited, is what this new CitizenApp Data Interoperability System will do for you.

“Today, we stand on the threshold of a new era, where convenience and accessibility in public services are not just aspirations but realities,” she observed.

With CitizenApp, Ms. Essiam said, the nation was taking bold steps to eliminating the frustrations that had long been associated with accessing public services.

“We are building a system that cuts through bureaucracy, reduces waiting times, and puts the power of information and services directly in the hands of the people,” Ms. Essiam added.

“Imagine a future where dealing with public services no longer brings frustration, but relief. Clearing goods at the port will soon be as simple as it is in some of the world’s most advanced countries,” she pointed out.

With CADIS, she said, the Ghana Card becomes the unique ID, where advanced cargo information would be linked to, and all the relevant data needed to clear the goods.

“No more running around submitting documents, no more delays. Everything happens swiftly, conveniently, and most importantly, from your mobile device. This is the future we are stepping into,” Ms. Essiam added.

Source: GNA