Catholic Archdiocese of Accra mobilizes for environmental prayer, walk against galamsey

In an emotional call to action, the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra, alongside the Conference of Major Superiors of Religious Congregations in Ghana, has announced an Environmental Prayer Walk scheduled for Friday, October 11, 2024. This initiative aims to galvanize citizens to demand urgent governmental action against the rampant illegal mining activities known as galamsey, which have led to widespread environmental degradation across the nation.

Details of the March

The march is set to commence at 8 a.m. from the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, proceeding to the Office of the President at Jubilee House, where participants will present a petition to President Akufo-Addo. The event will conclude with an Episcopal Mass at Christ the King Parish in Cantonments, officiated by the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, Most Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie, CSSp. This mobilization seeks to unite various stakeholders in the fight against the environmental crisis caused by galamsey.

A cry for action against ecocide

During a press briefing held at the Holy Spirit Cathedral on October 9, Rev. Father Nicholas Aazine, SVD, underscored the alarming reality that “over 70% of the Catholic population has tolerated this ecocide in Ghana.” He expressed deep concern about the complicity of Christian lawmakers in government, accusing them of sacrificing the well-being of citizens “on the altar of gold.”

Rev. Father Aazine’s statements reflect a growing frustration among religious leaders regarding the lack of decisive action against galamsey, a practice that has escalated into a national crisis, devastating water bodies, forests, and farmlands. He poignantly asked, “What kind of world do we want to leave for future generations? We must rethink our models of production and consumption.”

The escalating crisis of galamsey

Galamsey, which refers to illegal small-scale mining, has exacerbated environmental challenges in Ghana, leading to severe pollution of rivers and destruction of vital ecosystems. As mining activities proliferate, the consequences for local communities and the broader environment become increasingly dire. Reports indicate that many water bodies have been contaminated, threatening the livelihoods of those who depend on them for fishing and agriculture.

Rev. Father Aazine criticized the government’s lax response, stating that those in positions of power seem more focused on identifying problems rather than implementing effective solutions. He called for the government to declare a state of emergency to address the destructive practices associated with galamsey and urged collaboration among all stakeholders to combat this escalating threat.

Community engagement and mobilization

The Prayer Walk aims not only to raise awareness about the detrimental impacts of illegal mining but also to mobilize a united front against environmental degradation. Organizers hope to attract a significant number of participants, including Catholics, Christians, and all concerned Ghanaians, to amplify their message.

Rev. Father Aazine emphasized the importance of collective action: “We invite all Ghanaians to join this critical fight against galamsey. Our environment is at stake, and it is our responsibility to protect it for future generations.”

A call for sustainable practices

The Archdiocese’s initiative is part of a broader movement advocating for sustainable environmental practices and responsible governance. As Ghana grapples with the consequences of galamsey, the call for systemic change becomes increasingly urgent. Leaders like Rev. Father Aazine remind citizens and policymakers alike that the fight against environmental degradation is not merely a local issue but a global imperative.

Message from the Archbishop

In a warm message, Most Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie, CSSp, extended a heartfelt invitation to all priests, religious, and lay faithful to participate in the upcoming Environmental Prayer Walk Against Galamsey.

Most Rev. Kwofie emphasized the urgent need for collective action against the devastating effects of illegal mining in Ghana. He stated, “This is a critical moment for us as a community of faith. We must come together to raise our voices in prayer and solidarity against the destruction of our environment caused by galamsey.”

He urged on all members of the Church to join in this significant event, stressing that their presence will demonstrate a united front in the fight for environmental justice. He remarked, “Let us walk and pray together as stewards of God’s creation, advocating for a sustainable future for our children and generations to come.”

Join us in prayer

“Let us come together in faith, prayer, and action,” said Archbishop Kwofie. “Together, we can make a difference and advocate for the protection of our precious resources. #LetUsWalkAndPrayAgainstGalamsey.”

This invitation from Archbishop Kwofie serves as a powerful reminder of the Church’s commitment to environmental stewardship and social justice, reinforcing the call for a united response to the ongoing crisis of galamsey in Ghana. As the Prayer Walk draws near, the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra stands firm in its commitment to advocate for a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable future for all Ghanaians. The outcome of this mobilization could prove pivotal in shaping the national conversation around illegal mining and environmental stewardship in Ghana.

By Innocent Samuel Appiah