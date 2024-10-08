O’Reilly School murder case referred to Attorney-General for advice

The police have notified the La District Court that a duplicate docket concerning the O’Reilly Senior High School murder case has been sent to the Attorney-General’s office.

The move is intended to allow the AG’s office to provide advice on the matter.

Chief Inspector Paul Osei Adjei told the court he assigned the case investigator to follow up on the matter.

The Magistrate, Adwoa Benaso Asumadu-Sakyi, took the time to explain the processes to the deceased’s family and urged them to also stay engaged with the case.

The court has remanded Godwin Mawuli, the accused, into lawful custody, with a scheduled appearance on October 21, 2024.

Mawuli is facing charges for the murder of Edwards Borketey Sackey, a final-year General Arts student at O’Reilly School, following a dispute regarding which of their parents was wealthier.

The accused was provisionally charged with murder.

The court has preserved Mawuli’s plea.

Source: GNA