La Traditional Council unhappy over recent suspension of activities by government

A member of the La Traditional Council, Nii Adjei Koofeh IV, has expressed the Council’s dismay over the government’s decision to suspend its activities.

Nii Kofeh, who is also La Shikitele. questioned the legal grounds for the decision to suspend its operations.

The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, in consultation with the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, announced the suspension of the Council’s activities in order to put measures towards improving the Council’s operations.

However, during a news conference in Accra, Nii Adjei Koofeh IV criticised the suspension, which took effect from September 26, 2024, until further notice.

According to the institutions, the suspension is intended to allow the implementation of appropriate measures for effective operation of the Council.

Government institutions have been instructed not to engage with any individual or groups claiming to represent the La Traditional Council.

Additionally, all paramount stool land issues have been placed on hold until the suspension is lifted by the government.

Nii Adjei Koofeh V, however, denied the allegations that it was involved in illegal selling of lands.

Source: GNA