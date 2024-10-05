ILO commends Ghana for promoting responsible business and workers’ welfare – ILO 

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has recognized Ghana for its leadership in advancing decent work and safeguarding workers’ rights.

It said that the country had implemented social policies that promote inclusive, responsible, and sustainable workplaces.

The ILO particularly commended Ghana for designating the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) as the focal point for implementing the Multinational Enterprises and Social (MNE) declaration.

The declaration acknowledges the crucial role of multinational enterprises in promoting decent work for all and reducing the negative impacts of their operations on host communities.

In an interview following a breakfast meeting in Accra, Dr. Vanessa Phala, ILO Director for Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, as well as ECOWAS Liaison, urged other countries to follow Ghana’s example.

The meeting, co-organized by the ILO and GIPC, was on the theme: “Responsible Business Practice within the Context of the ILO MNE Declaration.”

Dr. Phala noted that Ghana was among the first countries to designate its investment promotion agency as the focal point for implementing the MNE declaration.

She emphasized that this decision reflects Ghana’s leadership and commitment to seriously advancing the MNE declaration.

“In the leadership light, we have seen a meaningful commitment and implementation through the different initiatives, which is a testament to the progress we are making in Ghana with the declaration,” she stated.

Dr. Phala pointed out that since the GIPC was tasked with engaging and attracting investors to the country, it would play a crucial role in the effective implementation of policies that promote socially responsible labour practices in the corporate sector.

“That’s why for us at the ILO, investment promotion bodies being a focal point is something that really should be replicated because it allows for the coordination and synergy in our different interventions,” she said.

Dr. Phala urged multinational enterprises to focus on skills development and enhance workers’ lives by providing continuous training and opportunities for self-education.

Mr. Edward Ashong-Lartey, Director of the Investor Services Division at GIPC, emphasised the importance of balancing profit-making with promoting workers’ rights and community development.

“Businesses are being judged not solely by their financial performance or market share, but their commitment to ethical practices, social responsibility, and contributions to the wellbeing of the communities in which they operate,” he stated.

Mr. Ashong-Lartey emphasized that while the government worked to create a environment conducive for multinational enterprises to invest in Ghana, it was also committed to balancing economic growth with social responsibility.

He urged multinational enterprises operating in the country to adopt fair labour practices that promote decent work, equitable treatment, and respect for workers’ rights.

Mr. Joshua Ansah, Secretary General of the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC), reiterated the importance of multinational enterprises operating profitably while also addressing the welfare of workers and the needs of their host communities.

“It is crucial to recognise that responsible business practices are not only about profitability, but also about ensuring that workers are treated with dignity and fairness,” he said.

He urged multinational enterprises to uphold the rights to fair wages, safe and healthy working conditions, and freedom of association for all workers in their businesses, including Ghanaian employees.

Source: GNA