Ghana Water Limited says Water Turbidity falls, Increases Production in Central Region

The Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has significantly improved water quality at the Sekyere Hemang Water Treatment Plant in the Central Region.

This has brought the average turbidity of water down to 9,000 NTU (Nephelometric Turbidity Units) from the previous 14,000 NTU.

This improvement, achieved through the intervention of the Central Regional Security Council (REGSEC), is expected to enhance water supply to Cape Coast, Elmina, and surrounding communities.

The Regional Security Council, led by Central Regional Minister, Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, spearheaded efforts that resulted in the rise in daily water production from 1.98 million gallons to 2.77 million gallons.

The Management of GWL, in a statement on Thursday, assured its customers that efforts were underway to meet the growing water demand in the region.

The company said it was committed to keeping the public updated on any further improvements in water supply.

Meanwhile, residents are advised “to use drinking water wisely” as the company continues to ensure quality.

The management extends its appreciation to the REGSEC for their prompt support in addressing the water quality issues.

Source: GNA