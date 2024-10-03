Organised Labour declares strike on October 10 to protest illegal mining

Organised Labour has announced an industrial action set to begin on Thursday, October 10, 2024, to pressure the government to address concerns regarding illegal mining, commonly known as “Galamsey.”

This decision followed an emergency meeting on October 1, where the Association noted that the government had not acted on their demands by the September 30 deadline.

Mr. Joshua Ansah, Spokesperson of the Organised Labour, urged all public and civil servants to stay at home from the set day for the strike until the government addresses the demands.

“Following the expiration of our deadline, and the failure of government to meet our demands on illegal mining (galamsey) Organised Labour has decided to declare a nationwide strike with effect from October 10, 2024.

“We are therefore calling on all workers to stay at home starting Thursday, October 10, 2024, until the government accedes to our demands,” he said.

On September 11, 2024, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) threatened a nationwide strike by the end of September if the government failed to take decisive action against the escalating galamsey crisis.

The Union called for an immediate declaration of a state of emergency in all areas impacted by illegal mining.

The TUC also demanded a halt to all mining activities in forest reserves, the establishment of special courts to expedite the prosecution of galamsey operators, and the deployment of military forces to remove and destroy all mining equipment in the affected areas.

The Union pointed out that the government’s lack of swift and decisive action against the galamsey menace has led to significant environmental degradation, including the destruction of rivers, farmlands, and forest reserves.

It warned that if concrete measures were not implemented by the end of September, it would be compelled to initiate a series of demonstrations and a nationwide strike to compel the government to act.

Source: GNA