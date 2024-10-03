Ghana government says to replace 2,225 homes destroyed during Akosombo Dam Spillage

The government will build 2,225 new homes for victims of the Akosombo Dam Spillage to replace those whose houses were destroyed during the spillage in October last year.

The figure represents 40 per cent of the total claims made by individuals during the validation exercise, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Works and Housing, said.

He said the government would spend between GH¢400 and GH¢500 million to complete the entire resettlement, including the construction of 2,225 new homes and other ancillary facilities at the affected areas.

On October 15, 2023, the Volta River Authority (VRA) spilled water from the Akosombo Dam, which exceeded its limits to protect the integrity and safety of the dam.

The spillage resulted in flooding in low-lying communities around the dam’s enclave, affecting towns including Mepe, Battor, Sogakope, Mafi, Adidome and Ada in the North and Central Tongu districts of the Volta Region.

Addressing the media in Accra to update the public on the housing sector, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said, in April this year the Government cut the sod for the construction of 115 housing units for the victims of the dam spillage.

The 115 housing units are currently 60 per cent complete.

The first phase of construction works would involve 1,010 housing units, and the Ministry had already been given Commitment Certificate to commit government to GH¢200 million.

The remaining housing units would commence as soon as funds were made available by the central government.

The briefing focused on government’s efforts to resolving the stalled housing projects, develop public private partnership framework with incentives to close the housing deficit, ensure sustainable financing for housing projects, fast-track the completion of affordable housing projects and securing and growing land banks.

The Minister highlighted some of the priority affordable housing projects the Ministry had tackled to close the housing deficit in the country.

He mentioned the 8,000 housing units under the Pokuase-Afiaman Housing Project, 5,000 Saglemi Housing Project, of which 1,506 were partially completed, 342 units of houses under the Koforidua Affordable Housing Project, 1,904 housing units under the Tema Development Company (TDC), of which 1,072 completed, and the ongoing 609 housing units for public sector workers, which would be ready in October, this year, for distribution to interested applicants.

“This government remains steadfast in its commitment to providing decent, safe, secure, and affordable housing for all its citizens,” Mr Oppong Nkrumah assured.

Source: GNA