Traditional rulers unhappy with oil companies operating in Ghana

Paramount Chiefs within the Western Region have praised the Petroleum Commission (PC) for their constant engagement with the House over the last ten years.

The Chiefs, however, expressed their disappointment at the behaviour of some operators in the oil field.

Awulae Attibrukusu III, the Omanhene of Lower Axim while praising the Commission for the respect they had exhibited chided other operators for not showing same level of reverence to chiefs along the coast stretch.

The Chiefs expressed the sentiments at the annual Petroleum Commission’s Engagement with the Regional House of Chiefs in Sekondi.

“Some operators send or delegate to people who cannot take decisions on their own and anytime, they tell you, we must report back to our superiors for action, but Egbert has shown real leadership and respect”.

While some of the chiefs were not happy with the selection processes and the lack of involvement of traditional rulers in the award of scholarships, others could not pinpoint to any legacy projects in the coastal districts in which the natural resources were found.

Obrempong Hima Dekyi XIV, Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove was not happy that Chiefs were not consulted in their communities before students were selected for scholarships.

He said, “There are members in the community who give themselves up for voluntary communal labour whose children need to be recommended for such programmes.”

Obrempong Dekyi said, investment in the human capital of communities must be holistic where the beneficiaries were carefully educated and nurtured to be better citizens.

Awulae Agama Tuagyan, Omanhene of Gwira traditional area, also affirmed the same sentiment.

Nana AKwesi Agyeman IX, Omanhene of Lower Dixcove wondered why the companies had over the period failed to engage the paramouncies on their operations and social investment projects.

He called for a deliberate effort by the oil companies to invest in their communities on an annual basis in tangible projects that stood the test of time rather than always recounting or relying on past glorious.

Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area called for responsible use of the nation’s natural resources.

He said, “we should not look for the cheapest ways to Mine with just ‘one percent’, ‘two percent’ benefits for such valuable resources…look at lithium and what is happening in that community “.

The Commission announced there were 14 Petroleum agreements in the country, 12 operators and three fields.

Mr Egbert Faibille, the Chief Executive Officer of the Commission announced the establishment of a Dispute Committee in all coastal districts to prevent, resolve and form collaborations for harmonious living including annual sensitization programmes.

He said, despite the COVID-19 and oil prices challenges, the Commission was professing serious solutions to keep the industry growing.

Mr Faibille appreciated the Regional House of Chiefs for their immense support and contribution to promoting the sector.

The House appreciated Mr. Faibille and the Director for Local Content for their constant support.

Source: GNA