It is possible to fight corruption – Dr Nyaho Tamakloe

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, a Statesman, has called for spirited, commitment and endurance in the fight against corruption.

He said that despite the level corruption, the quest to eliminate the canker was attainable and should attract the support of all.

Dr. Tamakloe was speaking at the third edition of the Asogli Anti-Corruption forum and said fighting corruption need not be the responsibility of the government alone.

He called for strong, independent institutions which he said should be “properly resourced and encouraged to carry out their mandate without fear or favour.”

He said crucial entities as the Office of the Special Prosecutor should be given the needed independence and support to function.

A call was made for the Right To Information law to be fully implemented.

Dr Tamakloe Said the government should adopt transparent processes in public procurement, budgeting and policy implementation, and commended anti-corruption agencies such as the Ghana Integrity Initiative for sustaining the fight.

The Statesman also said asset declaration laws should be made more effective in implementation,

“Leaders must lead by example. There must be a higher standard of ethical conduct for those in power, both within the government and the private sector,” he said.

Dr Tamakloe emphasised the need to build a culture of accountability from the ground up, and to make effective, various platforms for whistle blowing, and which would protect those who fight corruption.”

Mr. Yao Dormelevo, former Auditor General turned anti-corruption campaigner who also was a speaker at the event and called for a national transition from corruption to integrity.

“This can be achieved sooner or later if we fight corruption,” he said.

Mr Dormelevo went on to say that ethical and transformational leadership was required in establishing and sustaining a multi-faceted approach to the fight against corruption and called for the strengthening of anti-corruption laws.

He said laws to ensure proper lifestyle audit of public officials should also be affected.

“If we build a good system, we all will benefit from it,” he asserted.

Other speakers at the anti-corruption forum include Mensah Thompson and Eric Ahiafor, also known anti-corruption campaigners, and all who helped expand the conversation surrounding corruption in the country.

The various speakers commended Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli for institutionalising the anti-corruption day celebration and hoped it would bear significantly on the national outlook.

Togbe Afede, in his remarks spoke of the extended consequences of corruption and stated, “massive job losses,” and rising suicide rates in the country.

He said it therefore became crucial to work together as a nation against the corruption menace, and to eschew tribalism and other forms of disunity which he said caused corruption to strive.

Togbe Afede said the Asogli State recognised the need to actively contribute to the fight, and thus the anti-corruption day celebration would feature permanently in the popular festival.

“The fight against corruption is very important and that’s why it has been made part of the Yam Festival,” he said.

Source: GNA