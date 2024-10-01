President swears in 21 High Court judges, emphasizes integrity

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo swore in 21 new High Court Judges on Monday, urging them to uphold integrity, professionalism, and the rule of law, underscoring the harmful effects of judicial corruption.

He emphasized that much of the judiciary’s work began and often ended at the High Court, stating that the Ghanaian people were looking to the judges to demonstrate honesty, sound judgment, and a strong commitment to the rule of law.

At a brief ceremony at Jubilee House in Accra, the President informed the judges that their new roles require not only knowledge and expertise but also impartiality and the courage to deliver justice without fear or favor.

“But beyond qualifications, it is their sense of fairness, independence of mind, and devotion to the rule of law that will ultimately define their service as High Court justices,” he said while congratulating them on their elevation.

President Akufo-Addo noted that the determination of Ghanaians to build a nation governed by justice, equity, and fairness could only be guaranteed by the judiciary, particularly the High Court, which played a central role in maintaining and preserving those values.

The responsibilities that lie before you as high court justices are thus indeed formidable.

“You are tasked with upholding the fundamental human rights of every citizen, acting as impartial arbiters in disputes between the state and its citizens, and between citizens themselves. You must be the bulwark that defends the liberties of our people and promotes the orderly and just development of our nation,” he said.

The judges included Abigail Animah Asare, Dorinda Smith-Arthur, Veronique Praba Tetteh, Charles Kwasi Acheampong, Arith Nsemoh, Abdul Razak Musah, Samuel Djanie Kotey, Stephen Kumi, Abbas Abubakari Adams, Felix Datsomor, Agnes Opoku-Barnieh, and Afia Owusuaa Appiah.

The rest were Justices Ellen Ofei-Ayeh, Winnie Amoatey-Owusu, Enid Marful-Sau, Kizita Naa koowa Quarshie, Mr. Ernest Pascal Gemadzie, Mr. Nathan Parker Yarney, Mr. Oliver Abada, Mr. Frimpong Amoako, and Mrs. Akosua Dansoa Asiama Christopher.

The President emphasized that the authority and respect held by the High Court are crucial for the nation’s effective functioning.

He told the newly appointed justices, that their role went beyond just interpreting the law; it also involved ensuring that justice is delivered fairly and with integrity.

He urged them to exemplify honesty, good judgment, and a strong commitment to the rule of law, as the Ghanaian people are counting on them to uphold these principles.

“I say this, your task is not merely one of interpreting the law…It is also about showing that justice is served impartially and with integrity. The Ghanaian people are looking to you to demonstrate honesty, sound judgement, and a strong attachment to the rule of law” he stressed.

President Akufo-Addo urged the judges to avoid corruption in their roles, stating, “Even the slightest hint of corruption irreversibly undermines the authority and effectiveness of our courts and other institutions.”

He added that a corrupt or incompetent judge not only fails in their responsibilities but also poses a serious threat to the administration of justice and the public good.

The President encouraged the judges to leverage technology to speed up case proceedings, improve case management, and enhance transparency and efficiency in the judicial process.

He also urged them to consistently incorporate international best practices into their decisions and to remaining dedicated to the principles of justice and fairness that are essential to Ghana’s legal system.

President Akufo-Addo also outlined his administration’s dedication to supporting the judiciary by addressing the technological gap, providing modern infrastructure and logistics across the country, and enhancing overall judicial administration.

“These initiatives reflect the Akufo-Addo government’s commitment to strengthening the capacity of the judiciary and ensuring that the rule of law is upheld across the length and breadth of our nation.

“We will continue to implement policies that enhance the efficiency and transparency of the judicial process and reinforce public confidence in our legal system,” he stated.

Justice Abigail Asare, speaking on behalf of her colleagues, expressed gratitude to the President for the trust placed in them.

“We promise to go by the oath we have all taken this evening in discharging our judicial offices. We promise to do that confidently, boldly, without fear or favour, and treating all manner of persons before us equally in accordance with the law,” she said.

Source: GNA