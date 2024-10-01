Almost 700,000 children susceptible to measles in Ghana – WHO

Approximately 700,000 children in Ghana are susceptible to Measles and Rubella in 2023, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

Ghana’s coverage for the first dose of Measles-containing vaccine has also been below 95 per cent for the past five years.

Dr. Fred Adomako-Boateng, the Ashanti Regional Director of Health Services, disclosed these as part of justification for Integrated Measles-Rubella Vaccination and Vitamin A Supplementation Campaign across the country.

Speaking at the media launch of the campaign in Kumasi, Dr. Adomako-Boateng underlined the need for all stakeholders to work towards reducing morbidity and mortality through vaccination.

The five-day exercise which is seeking to increase population immunity against Measles and Rubella by 95 per cent by vaccinating 903,973 children across all the 43 districts in the region is on the theme, “Measles and Rubella Kill, Vaccinate Your Child for Good Life.”

Vaccination teams would be visiting schools, homes and public places to vaccinate children between the ages of nine-59 months (about 5 years) from 2nd-6th October.

Mothers can also take their children to vaccinating posts that would be set up in communities, health centres and hospitals.

The Regional Director further disclosed that the WHO/CDC Measles Risk Assessment Tool identified 50 districts as high-risk for measles outbreak.

“This accumulation of susceptible children creates a vulnerable population at risk of Measles and its severe consequences,” he pointed out.

According to him, as the number of unvaccinated children rises, the likelihood of outbreaks increases.

He gave a breakdown of confirmed Measles cases in the region for the last six years as 2018 (9), 2019 (2), 2020 (1), 2021 (4), 2022 (24), 2023 (79).

He said no parent or guardian should miss the chance to vaccinate their children between the recommended age brackets during the campaign period to protect them from the diseases.

“As we stated, Measles and Rubella kill, the complications are something that you cannot really pay for, and you will never know who is going to be at risk,” Dr. Adomako-Boateng cautioned.

Source: GNA