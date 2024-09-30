Mahama expresses concern over incarceration of protesters 

Former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed concern about the remanding of Democracy Hub protesters and called for immediate bail for them.

“High-handedness! We must balance our need to maintain law and order with protecting the rights and freedoms of our citizens,” Mr Mahama said in a statement.

“Remanding Democracy Hub demonstrators for two weeks is high-handed and an abuse of their rights.”

He noted that the youth of Ghana had a right to protect their future especially in respect of key issues like the destruction of the environment through illegal mining.

“Draconian judicial decisions such as this won’t stop them from speaking out,” the former President stated.

He said the authorities must request the judge to review the remand decision and grant them bail immediately.

Source: GNA