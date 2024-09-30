Ghana Institution of Surveyors says it’s ready to partner government to tackle galamsey

The President of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors, Dr Anthony Arko-Adjei, has expressed the Institution’s preparedness to support government in tackling the illegal mining menace in the country.

He, therefore, underscored the need for collective action by all stakeholders to address the illegal mining menace, popularly referred to as “galamsey” head-on.

Dr Arko-Adjei gave the assurance during the GhIS annual conference held at Ho in the Volta Region, over the weekend.

The three-day conference brought together surveyors, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to address some critical issues concerning sustainable land management and governance.

“Sustainable Surveying and Inclusive Governance: Mastering the Land Act 1036” was the theme for the conference.

The participants would delve into the implications of the Land Act 1036 on surveying practices, promote sustainable land use, and strengthen inclusive governance in land administration.

In his remarks, Dr Arko-Adjei, the President of GhIS, said the galamsey menace had taken a centre stage in the national discourse because it affects every citizen’s environmental, social, and economic lives.

“This has triggered widespread concerns among the organised labour professional bodies and the citizens.

“The resurgence of illegal mining debate underscores the urgent need for collective action to address the devastating effects on the environment, social, and economic lives of the citizens.

“The GhIS reaffirms its commitment to the fight against illegal mining, as the GhIS had issued a joint statement with the built environment professionals, amplifying our voice in the fight against galamsey,” Dr Arko-Adjei stated.

The President of GhIS said it had made recommendations to the Government, environmental agencies, traditional authorities, and key stakeholders to enhance prevention and law enforcement measures against the galamsey menace.

Dr Arko-Adjei entreated members of GhIS to explore key provisions in the Land Act, where sustainable surveying highlights the need for the conservation of natural resources, protection of land rights, and stewardship.

He also advised GhIS members to pay attention to the critical provisions in the Land Act that regulate their professional conduct, guidelines, accountability, and standards.

“By understanding and adhering to these provisions, we will uphold the integrity of the profession and ensure public trust and confidence,” Dr Arko-Adjei stated.

The President of GhIS highlighted the indispensable role surveyors played in shaping the country’s socio-economic growth.

“As surveyors, we are committed to ensuring that our work contributes meaningfully to the nation’s development.

“This conference provides a valuable opportunity for sharing knowledge, fostering collaboration, and building capacity in our profession,” Dr Arko-Adjei added.

Dr Benjamin Quaye, the Chair, Valuation and Estate Surveying Division and Head of Special Projects at the Lands Commission, underscored the importance of sustainable surveying and land governance.

“Our role as valuers and estate surveyors is critical. We must align our work with the principles of equity, transparency, and sustainability to ensure that land resources, which are fundamental to our socio-economic development are managed efficiently and fairly for the benefit of all, ” he added.

The annual conference would serve as a platform for developing innovative ideas, fostering professional networking, and shaping the future of land governance in Ghana.

Source: GNA