Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences calls for immediate action to halt illegal mining in forest reserves

The Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences (GAAS) has expressed its concern over the harmful effects of illegal mining on forest reserves and water bodies.

Thus, it has called on the Executive and Parliament to promptly revoke the Legislative Instrument (L.I. 2462) that allows mining in forest reserves, to prevent further environmental damage and to prohibit mining activities in water bodies.

In a statement released in Accra, Professor Kofi Opoku Nti, President of GAAS, noted that the Academy was prepared to collaborate with all stakeholders to safeguard Ghana’s environment and combat illegal mining.

The statement emphasized the Academy’s call for the Executive and Parliament to urgently revoke L.I. 2462 to protect the nation’s forest reserves.

The Academy warned that without action, all forest reserves in the country could be destroyed by 2030.

Forest reserves were created to combat desertification, enhance climate conditions for cocoa production, and safeguard water sources; mining in these areas jeopardizes these essential functions.

As a signatory to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Ghana is required to adhere to global environmental agreements.

However, L.I. 2462, which allows mining in forest reserves, contradicts Ghana’s international obligations to address climate change, prevent land and water degradation, and protect biodiversity.

The statement emphasized that forest conservation was essential for mitigating climate change, safeguarding biodiversity, ensuring food security, and promoting sustainable development.

It stressed that forest reserves are meant not only for the current generation but also for future generations of Ghanaians.

They offer opportunities for scientific research and discoveries that are crucial for tackling global environmental challenges such as climate change and pollution.

The statement noted that the enactment of L.I. 2462 was particularly concerning as it has enabled numerous companies to obtain forest entry permits, increasing the demand for mining licenses.

“The Executive and Parliament must consult widely with scientific experts and stakeholders when enacting legislation that affects the environment,” it said.

The statement urged the government to use its constitutional powers to safeguard the country from environmental threats.

It called for the Executive to cease issuing permits and licenses for mining in forest reserves, suggesting that companies with existing permits be relocated to areas outside those reserves, with assistance to resume operations.

Additionally, it insisted that those involved in illegal mining or violating their licenses should be promptly evicted.

The statement called for an immediate ban on mining in water bodies and their surrounding areas, emphasizing that no new licenses should be issued for such activities and that the state must enforce bans rigorously.

It urged law enforcement to take decisive action to implement those recommendations, noting that most Ghanaians backed strong measures to protect the environment.

The Academy expressed regret that Parliament did not annul L.I. 2462 when it had the opportunity, as this had allowed mining activities that endanger forest reserves to proceed unchecked.

It stated its deep concern regarding the destruction of water bodies due to mining, which has led to the pollution of vital water sources for drinking, agriculture, and fishing.

The Ghana Water Company has cautioned that water treatment costs have surged due to rising pollution, indicating potential health risks and the likelihood of higher water tariffs soon.

Source: GNA