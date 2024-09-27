David Asamoah appointed ECG interim Managing Director after Mahama resigns

The Board of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has named Mr. David Asamoah as the interim Managing Director after Mr. Samuel Dubik Mahama’s resignation.

The decision was made at an emergency board meeting held on Thursday in Accra

The board officially acknowledged the MD’s resignation and appointed Mr. Asamoah to serve as acting Managing Director, pending the Government’s approval.

At the press conference, Mr. Alexander Afenyo Markin, Board Chairman, acknowledged the leadership change and assured that it would not affect the company’s operations.

He stressed that ECG would maintain its essential services and assured that the company would continue to deliver uninterrupted power supply despite the management changes.

“The entire system of the company is in place, and the company will continue to provide the essential services that it provides for Ghanaians in the country,” Mr. Afenyo Markin, who is also the Majority Leader in Parliament, stated.

The Board Chairman said that the ECG was focused on implementing necessary reforms and called for cooperation from all sectors to achieve efficient service delivery.

Source: GNA