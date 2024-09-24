Urban planning policies must prioritise environmental sustainability – Abani

Mr. Charles Abani, United Nations (UN), Resident Coordinator, says urban planning policies must prioritise environmental sustainability by promoting energy-efficient infrastructure, waste management, and green public transport.

He said urbanisation continues to accelerate in Ghana and that the government and relevant stakeholders must ensure that cities were sustainable and liveable.

The UN Coordinator was speaking at the opening of the 12th edition of the Ghana Flower and Garden Show held at the Efua Sutherland Park in Accra.

This year’s edition was on the theme: “Green the Nation, Feed the Nation, Grow the Nation,“ underscoring the importance of innovation in sustainability and focussing on how to transform practices into gardening.

This year’s edition would be held from 22nd September 2024 to 29th September 2024.

The opening ceremony also featured two key events, which included a corporate agreement between Ghana Garden and Flower Movement and their Nigerian counterpart.

The late Efua Sutherland was also celebrated for her roles in environmental stewardship and nurturing young minds.

Mr. Abani urged the government to provide incentives for developers to adopt green building standards, while encouraging local authorities to work toward creating more inclusive green spaces in urban areas.

The UN Resident Coordinator said institutions in Ghana, notably the Ghana Green Building Council, were leading efforts to promote the construction of eco-friendly buildings in urban centres.

He also said the government could enhance industries adherence to sustainability practices, noting that the government must create policies that support the growth of green industries.

Ms. Esther A. N. Cobbah, Chief Executive Officer, Stratcomm, urged households to prioritise urban gardening to address hikes in food prices.

“Home gardening, we are talking about, is not limited to flowers only, but we are talking about food that we can eat as well.

When you grow tomatoes in your garden and they flower before they fruit, we can feed our eyes with the flowers and also eat them,” she said.

Ms Cobbah said prices of food were very expensive these days, so “we need to rethink the way we do things and learn how we can do small gardening in small spaces to be able to feed ourselves without relying on foods sold outside the household.”

Mrs. Amowi Sutherland Philips, daughter of Efua Sutherland, said her writing was infused with the description of nature, emphasising that conservation features were predominant in her writing.

Source: GNA