Sunlodge Hotel honours employees for dedication

In a landmark celebration that underscored the essence of Ghanaian hospitality, Sunlodge Hotel commemorated its 50th anniversary with an extravagant gala, honoring the dedication and exceptional service of its employees. This memorable event not only recognized the hotel’s storied past but also set the stage for its ambitious future in the hospitality sector.

Celebrating staff excellence

The gala, held in the hotel’s elegant grand ballroom, was a demonstration to the precious contributions of its staff, many of whom have served for over a decade. A vibrant atmosphere filled with joy and nostalgia marked the evening, as employees, their families, and distinguished guests gathered to celebrate the institution that has become synonymous with quality service in Ghana.

Kwame Obeng-Ansong, the hotel’s visionary CEO, took centre-stage to emphasize the pivotal role of employees in shaping the hotel’s reputation as a leader in the hospitality industry. “Your tireless efforts and innovative spirit have elevated this institution to unimaginable heights,” he stated, reflecting on the hotel’s evolution from a modest establishment to a hospitality giant revered both locally and internationally.

Mr. Obeng-Ansong recounted hotel’s origins as a simple front desk setup in the mid-2000s, and how, through the unwavering dedication of its staff, it had blossomed into a thriving hospitality empire. “Each and every one of you – from our front desk attendants to our culinary artists, from our meticulous housekeepers to our tireless maintenance crew – have played a vital role in cementing Sunlodge’s reputation as a beacon of Ghanaian hospitality,” he declared, his words met with thunderous applause.

The CEO went on to stress the importance of maintaining the highest standards of service excellence, stating that it was the defining factor between a 3-star and a 2-star hotel. “It is our shared responsibility to strive for the best,” he said, “ensuring that our guests leave with lasting, memorable experiences that keep them returning to Sunlodge time and time again.”

A legacy of service

Sunlodge Hotel’s journey began with a simple front desk operation, a far cry from its current status as a renowned hospitality brand. The celebration highlighted the unwavering dedication and hard work of its employees, who have played integral roles in this transformation.

During the ceremony, long-serving employees were recognized for their loyalty and commitment, with tenures ranging from five to over 25 years. The awards included plaques, household appliances, and financial rewards, celebrating their contributions to the hotel’s success. These honors served not only as tokens of appreciation but also as acknowledgment of the personal sacrifices and professional growth experienced by these individuals over the years.

Mrs. Jacqueline Obeng-Ansong, a director expressed heartfelt gratitude, stating, “Your institutional knowledge and commitment have been instrumental in shaping this hotel’s enduring success.” This recognition underscored the hotel’s culture of appreciation and excellence, inspiring others to strive for greatness.

“I am truly humbled and inspired by the passion, the drive, and the exceptional talent that our staff bring to work every single day. Your unwavering dedication to delivering an unmatched hospitality experience, your willingness to continuously learn, grow, and adapt to the evolving needs of our discerning guests, and your steadfast commitment to the Sunlodge brand have been instrumental in our sustained success and our ability to set new benchmarks for excellence within the industry.

“Today, we gather to honor and celebrate your remarkable achievements. These awards are a testament to your hard work, your innovative spirit, and your steadfast contribution to the growth and prosperity of Sunlodge Hotel over the past five decades. Each of you, in your own unique way, has played a vital role in shaping the hotel’s legacy and positioning it as a premier destination for travelers seeking an unparalleled hospitality experience,” she maintained.

Vision for the future

The evening also served as a platform for articulating future aspirations. CEO Mr. Obeng-Ansong reiterated the importance of sustaining high standards of service, which he deemed essential for maintaining the hotel’s competitive edge in an ever-evolving industry. “It is our shared responsibility to strive for the best,” he urged, highlighting the need for continuous improvement to ensure guest satisfaction and loyalty.

General Manager Joseph Daniel Derkyi shared his personal journey within the organization, providing insights into the growth and evolution of both the hotel and its staff. “Together, we have weathered the storms of industry volatility, continuously adapting to meet the demands of our discerning guests,” he reflected on his 25-year tenure. Derkyi’s words resonated with the audience, reinforcing the idea that Sunlodge is not just a workplace, but a family that grows and evolves together.

“As we celebrate this golden jubilee, I am immensely proud to announce that Sunlodge Hotel is poised to embark on an exciting new chapter as we ascend to a well-deserved 3-star status. This milestone is a testament to your hard work, your innovative spirit, and your unwavering commitment to excellence. It is a testament to the fact that Sunlodge has not merely kept up with industry trends, but has boldly set the pace for the rest of the hospitality sector in Ghana,” he noted.

The GM added “But tonight, this celebration is not just about the hotel’s achievements – it is about honoring each and every one of you, our beloved Sunlodge family. Your contributions, your loyalty, and your unwavering dedication to this institution have been the cornerstone of our success. You are the unsung heroes who have transformed Sunlodge into a beacon of Ghanaian hospitality, and I am truly humbled to stand alongside you.”

Employee testimonials

The emotional peak of the evening came with heartfelt testimonials from award recipients Elvis Dwamena and Selassie, who shared their personal journeys at Sunlodge. Mr. Dwamena, a 13-year veteran, recounted how the hotel recognized and nurtured his potential from his early days. “There were certainly difficult times, moments when I wondered if I had made the right choice,” he admitted, his voice tinged with emotion. “But my belief in Sunlodge’s mission and values kept me going. This place became my second home, and all of you became my family.”

Mr. Dwamena, who is the Sales Manager of the hotel, visibly moved, recounted his first interview with Mrs. Obeng-Ansong. “I remember when Mrs. Obeng-Ansong asked me how long I planned to stay with Sunlodge. I confidently said ‘five years.’ Little did I know that those five years would turn into a lifetime commitment.”

He paused, looking around at his colleagues with a warm smile. “Because of the family I found here, the bonds we’ve forged, and the sense of belonging I’ve experienced, I’ve never thought of leaving. Sunlodge isn’t just a workplace; it’s where I’ve grown, where I’ve found purpose, and where I’ve made lifelong friends. This hotel, and all of you, have become an integral part of my life, and I’m grateful for every moment we’ve shared together.”

Madam Selassie echoed Mr. Dwamena’s sentiments, speaking of the “family atmosphere” that had captivated her from the moment she joined. “When I first walked through these doors, I knew this was where I belonged,” she confessed, expressing gratitude for the camaraderie and support she has received. With a twinkle in her eye, she pledged to continue being an ambassador for the hotel’s exceptional service standards, emphasizing that the true winners are her colleagues and the Sunlodge family.

A unified future

As the gala concluded, the Sunlodge family basked in a shared sense of pride and purpose. The 50th anniversary celebration served not only as a reflection of the hotel’s remarkable past but also as a powerful reminder of the dedicated staff that continues to uphold its legacy.

With a strong foundation of loyalty and excellence, Sunlodge Hotel is poised to lead Ghana’s hospitality industry into a bright future, setting new benchmarks for service and guest satisfaction. The commitment to nurturing talent, fostering community, and embracing innovation positions Sunlodge not just as a hotel, but as a vibrant and dynamic leader in the hospitality landscape. The evening’s festivities were a fitting tribute to a legacy built on passion, perseverance, and the unwavering dedication of its exceptional staff.

By Innocent Samuel Appiah

