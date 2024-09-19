TEWU joins SSAUoG to go on indefinite strike  

Members of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union of Trade Union Congress, Ghana, have joined the Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana and the Federation of Senior Staff Association of Ghana to begin an indefinite industrial action.

The indefinite industrial action will start on Friday, September 20, 2024.

The industrial action was due to non-implementation on the part of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) to implement the negotiated and approved Vehicle Maintenance and Off-Campus allowances to the rank and file.

TEWU said even though an approval letter for implementation of such was issued by the Ministry of Finance to CAGD on August 2, 2024, no action had been taken.

This was in a statement jointly signed by Madam Salamatu Mahamah Braimah, National Chairperson Secretary, and Mr Charles Kofi Osei, Deputy General Secretary, issued to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The statement expressed the unfulfilled promise by the government to recalculate and pay members Tier Two interest accrued from the delayed payment of the Tier Two deductions to its scheme from January 2010-2016.

It said the government had failed to regularly remit the Tier Two deductions to the scheme for the fund managers to effectively manage and guarantee enhanced pensions.

“Currently, the government is owing our Tier Two deductions from January 2024 to date even though such deductions were made from our hard-earned salaries,” he said.

Source: GNA