Man accused of destroying effigies to undergo brain scan

The man accused of destroying six effigies at the Airport roundabout will now undergo a brain scan.

The brain scan is to establish Newell Gavu’s mental status following an order by the court after appearing before it.

The brain scan report would take some time, the court has been told.

The court has therefore adjourned the matter to October 4, 2024.

The GNA has gathered that the relations of Gavu have mobilised some funds to enable him to undergo the brain scan.

The court says it needed a comprehensive report on Gavu’s mental status.

Gavu, a 37-year-old CCTV Installer, is being held for allegedly destroying statues of the Big six at the Airport roundabout in Accra on August 31, 2024.

The court is yet to enter a plea for Gave although he has been charged with causing damage.

Details of the matter are that Gavu resides in Oyarifa, Accra.

The complainant (name withheld) saw Goave with a hammer breaking the Big Six statues while on his way to work at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The complainant reported Gavu leading to his arrest.

During interrogation, Gavu gave inconsistent statements but later claimed that a spirit in his dream directed him to destroy the statues. Police investigations revealed that Gave, who lived with his parents, had been exhibiting abnormal behaviour.

His uncle had previously taken him to Pantang Psychiatric Hospital, where he was treated and discharged and placed on medication.

The police also discovered that Gavu had stopped taking his medication, burned all his hospital documents, discarded his medicines and left home.

The police in a statement commended the public and the Airport Security for their vigilance, which led to the arrest of Gavu.

Source: GNA