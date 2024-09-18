Appointments of some constituency, regional officers of Volta NPP revoked, others appointed

The Volta Regional Executive Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at its meeting in Ho, revoked the appointments of some of its constituency and regional officers.

Mr. Dodzi Gogah, the Central Tongu Constituency Assistant Secretary forfeited his membership of the Party for breaching Article 3(9)(1) of their Constitution, according to the Committee, through a release, signed by Mr Pope Yevoo, the Volta Regional Secretary of the NPP.

The Committee also lifted the suspension of Mr. Jarvis Kojo Koffie, former Ketu South Constituency Secretary, Mr Godfred Kudalor, Akatsi North Constituency Chairman, and Mr Nasiru Zakari, Akatsi North Constituency Youth Organizer after they have satisfied the various disciplinary dictates recommended by the Regional Disciplinary Committee and upheld by the Regional Executive Committee.

Pursuant to Article 11(7) of the NPP Constitution, the appointing authority has also revoked the appointment of Shabanton Moses Dutsrogbe, the Regional Research and Elections Officer, and Mr Albert Bediako, the Regional Financial Secretary with immediate effect.

Mr. Richard Kwadekpo and Ms. Enyonam Morve have been appointed as Regional Research and Elections Officer and Regional Financial Secretary, respectively.

The party thanked and wished Mr Dutsrogbe and Mr Bediako well in their next endeavour.

The party also congratulated Mr Kwadekpo and Ms Morve on their new roles.

Source: GNA