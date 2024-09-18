African Diaspora urged seize continent’s transformational business opportunities

Mr. Edward Moukala N’Gouemo, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) representative in Ghana, has urged Africa’s diaspora community to seize transformative business opportunities across the continent.

He stated that, contrary to common perception, Africa now offered more progressive prospects that they could take advantage of.

“I want to appeal to the diaspora community to see the transformational projects that are currently occurring on the continent, including the AfCFTA,” Mr. N’Gouemo said during the second cohort of Entrepreneurship with Bola Ray.

“I want to invite the diaspora community to the continent to come and explore business opportunities that would engineer economic growth. I am appealing to the diasporan community that the Africa they knew in the past is not the Africa now.” he said.

Entrepreneurship with Bola Rays is an initiative designed to promote and empower young Ghanaian entrepreneurs.

The second cohort of the programme consists of 15 entrepreneurs with businesses in a variety of sectors, including food processing, poultry, technology, and agro-processing.

The cohort would be guided by experienced entrepreneurs such as Mr. N’ Gouemo, Mr. Jeffery Sowah, and Dr. Daniel Moses.

Mr. N’ Gouemo called for pragmatic policies that would boost the continent’s entrepreneurial potential, stating that policy makers must build a strong entrepreneurial infrastructure to support entrepreneurial initiatives.

He said that African countries could attain the same developmental levels as their counterparts in Europe, emphasising that artificial intelligence could bridge the development gap between the continent and the rest of the world.

Mr. Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, also known as Bola Ray, described the first cohort of entrepreneurs as a resounding success.

He said the second cohort would prove more successful and transformational, and that mentors are prepared to provide innovative business advice to mentees.

Source: GNA