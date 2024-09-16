Expedite action on salary review – JUSAG 

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has appealed to Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo and the Judicial Council to expedite action on their proposal for salary review.

According to JUSAG, their salary reviews and other allowances ought to be incorporated into the November 2024 Budget Statement to Parliament for its implementation in January 2025.

The association said experiences of the 2022/2023 legal year where JUSAG declared an indefinite strike over their conditions of service should not be revisited.

Mr Samuel Afotey Otu, the National President of JUSAG made the appeal during the 2024 Annual Judicial Service Outreach and Staff Durbar in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

“My Lady, this year, JUSAG has tabled a proposal for review of salaries and related allowances to be implemented in January 2025.

“I am aware of the speed with which the Judicial Council, which you chair, referred the matter to a committee for consideration. This is a demonstration of your determination not to repeat the mistakes of the past, Mr. Otu said.

According to him, “having toured the country, we could see visibly frustrated faces of staff who are anxious and despondent about the implication of the December general elections on the salaries review.

“Best fiscal practice requires that approvals for reviews of salaries are completed on time, to be incorporated into the budget for consideration by Parliament in November 2024 for implementation in January 2025.”

He said the government should be mindful not to unduly delay the process of reviewing salaries in a manner that may lead to unfavourable industrial action in an election year or post elections.

“The consequences are dire, and all stakeholders must expedite action.”

Mr. Otu reminded staff of their code of conduct which strictly prohibits them from engaging in political controversies as that undermines the confidence of the public in the Judiciary.

“Also, this is the time for us to stand firm and uphold the highest standard of professionalism in the discharge of our judicial duties. Let’s not give any politician the chance to soil the name of the judiciary,” he said.

According to him, “The judiciary is the last resort for the aggrieved, and we must be the citadel for the aggrieved, the weak, the strong, the marginalized, the rich and the poor, and the ordinary Ghanaian.

The President of JUSAG said the current structure of the staff Durbar should be revised adding, “My Lady, the staff durbar is an important platform, and the only avenue which affords staff the opportunity to interact directly with the Honourable Chief Justice, hear directly from the Chief Justice, and also give direct feedback to the Chief Justice about issues bothering staff and the work we do.

He said despite this objective of the durbar, the structure of the event was defeating the purpose of the event, since staff are made to talk to themselves and later hear from the Chief Justice.

“I want to humbly use this opportunity to plead with Management to consider restructuring the programme to make ample time for staff to give direct feedback to our mother, the Honourable Chief Justice, so that the communication can be a proper two-way communication,” he said.

Touching on the theme for the 2024 Durbar ‘Building the Pillars of Justice Delivery through Leadership, Innovation and Technology, Mr Otu urged staff to embrace technology to ensure effective justice delivery.

“Let’s embrace ourselves for the great vision of the Chief Justice…the modern world is built on technology and innovation.”

The fact that the world has been reduced to mini tech devices on our palms is a wake-up call for us to think about technology beyond the tic tocking, whatsapping, and the rest.

According to the JUSAG President the world of work was now based on digitalization, adding, “digitalization now drives the world of work. In some countries, manual courts are giving ways to virtual and electronic justice delivery.”

He noted that in Ghana, the courts have witnessed an upscale in the electronic justice (e-justice) project.

Mr. Otu said under the leadership of the Chief Justice, the e-justice policy, work has been enhanced and digital skills are no longer a preserve for only the ICT staff or recorders who work with computers every day in the transcription work.

“Colleagues, you might have heard of e-filing of cases and processes. Therefore, digital skills are a must for cashiers and process clerks. If you have heard of electronic bailing systems, be prepared as a bailiff to equip yourself with digital skills.

“If you have heard of e-judgment, video conferencing; equip yourself with digital skills. If you have heard of an e-library project, be prepared to embrace yourself with digital skills as a staff of the Judicial Service library. If you have heard of filing online complaints, you must embrace yourself with digital skills as a Complaints Officer.

“If you have heard of digital archives, be prepared to equip yourself with digital skills as archivists in the judicial service.

If you are to excel in paralegal training, be prepared to familiarize yourself with virtual classes or training apps such as Moodle, Teams, Zoom.”

The JUSAG President appealed to the Chief Justice and the Judicial Council to reinstate members who have been wrongfully dismissed.

“My Lady, much as we appreciate the disciplinary measures taken by management against staff found guilty of violation of the code of conduct, we respectfully wish to implore the Honourable lady Chief Justice to consider the successful appeals of members who have been wrongfully dismissed or sanctioned to be reinstated or have those sanctions reversed.

The delay in consideration of the appeal of staff has resulted in serious psychological implications for staff,” he said

“One instance is a staff whose reinstatement was delayed, and he eventually died, probably, out of frustration.

“There are numerous staff whose fate still hangs, and we wish to passionately appeal for actions to be taken on those pending appeal cases.” he said.

Source: GNA