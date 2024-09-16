Africa’s Diasporan community urged to tap into continent’s transformational business opportunities

Mr. Edward Moukala, United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation representative to Ghana, has urged Africa’s diasporan community to harness transformational business opportunities on the continent.

He said contrary to the perception of the absence of opportunities on the continent by the diasporan community, there were emerging transformational projects that could be harnessed by them.

The UNESCO representative was speaking at the launch of the second cohort of Entrepreneurship with Bola Ray.

“I want to appeal to the diasporan community to see the transformational projects that are currently occurring on the continent, including the AfCFTA. I want to invite the diasporan community to the continent to come and explore business opportunities that would engineer economic growth. I am appealing to the diasporan community that the Africa they knew the past is not the Africa now,” he said.

Entrepreneurship with Bola Ray is ground-breaking initiative which aims to nurture and empower the next generation of Ghanaian entrepreneurs.

The second cohort comprises 15 entrepreneurs with various businesses in many sectors, notably food processing, poultry, technology, and agro-processing.

The cohort would be mentored by seasoned entrepreneurs, notably the UNESCO representative to Ghana, Mr. Edward Moukala N’ Gouemo, Mr. Jeffery Sowah, and Dr. Daniel Moses.

Mr. Moukala called for pragmatic policies that would develop the continent’s entrepreneurial potential, noting that policymakers must establish a resilient entrepreneurial infrastructure to support entrepreneurial initiatives.

He said the African countries could be at the same developmental levels as their counterparts in Europe, emphasising that artificial intelligence could bridge the development gap between Africa and the rest of the world.

Mr. Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi (Bola Ray) on his part said the first cohort of entrepreneurs was a resounding success.

He noted that the second cohort was poised to be more effective and transformational, adding that the mentors were ready to impact innovative business advice to mentees.

