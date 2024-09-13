Rent Control Department goes digital

The Rent Control Department has launched its new digital platform to modernize public service delivery and make rental services more accessible to citizens.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday said the launch marked a significant step forward in government’s ongoing digital transformation agenda.

Dr Prince Hamid Armah, the Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, described the launch as the beginning of a bold new chapter in Ghana’s drive toward modernization, efficiency, and inclusivity in the nation’s rental housing sector.

He emphasized the critical role of the Rent Control Department in fostering peaceful coexistence between landlords and tenants and ensuring that every Ghanaian had access to safe, adequate, and affordable housing in line with the Rent Act 220.

He said the manual processes of the department had caused delays, frustrations, and inefficiencies for all involved and recalled a pivotal moment on July 15, 2020, when Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia visited the Rent Control Department and observed long queues of citizens waiting to access essential services.

Many Ghanaians, he said had travelled long distances only to face lengthy processes that did not reflect the modern Ghana the government aimed to build.

“It was then that the Vice President made a promise, one that would turn frustration into progress, inefficiency into empowerment.

He pledged to digitize the operations of the Rent Control Department, making it more accessible, efficient, and responsive to the needs of the people,” Dr Armah said.

The new digital platform, would transform the Rent Control Department into a digitally equipped institution.

Dr Armah announced that Phase I of the project had successfully digitized 15 offices across 11 regions, allowing landlords and tenants to access services remotely, from major cities and towns across the country.

Offices in Accra, Tema, Cape Coast, Techiman, Sunyani, Takoradi, and other key locations, he said were now fully integrated into the digital system, ensuring equitable access for all.

“We are making history today, not just by embracing digital tools but by fundamentally reshaping how Ghanaians experience public services.

“For far too long, citizens have had to endure the inconveniences of traveling long distances, waiting in queues, and dealing with tedious bureaucratic processes to access the most basic services. This ends today,” he said.

The Minister explained that the digitalization of the Department offered numerous benefits to various stakeholders in the rental market and for landlords and tenants, the platform allowed them to interact with the department online, eliminating the need for in-person visits.

“Whether you need to register a property, file a complaint, or resolve a dispute, you will now be able to do so from the comfort of your home or office,” he added.

The platform also introduced automated processes that would streamline tasks such as registering property, processing complaints, and handling paperwork electronically.

Additionally, digital tenancy agreements, unique digital property addresses, and online advertising of rental property are among the new features designed to simplify the rental process and enhance market transparency.

Mr Kwesi Essel, Business Development Manager of SuperTech Limited, the company responsible for developing the digital platform, highlighted the ground-breaking nature of the project and explained that the system allowed Rent Control officers to log and manage complaints seamlessly, maintain comprehensive databases, and generate advanced reports.

For property owners, the online portal provided an easy interface to manage property, submit applications, and advertise vacant premises.

“For the public, this system opens up a world of convenience at your fingertips,” he remarked.

Mr Twum Ampofo, the Chief Rent Manager of the Rent Control Department, said the digital transformation would bridge existing gaps and enhance service delivery.

With the unveiling of the digital platform, he said government had also launched a new website, “rentcontrol.mwh.gov.gh”, a one-stop portal for all rent-related transactions encouraging Ghanaians to embrace the digital future.

Source: GNA