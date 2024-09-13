Over 4000 breast cancer cases recorded in Ghana every year

Over 4,000 breast cancer cases are recorded in Ghana every year. Limited awareness of the disease, inadequate screening and treatment centres have been some of the factors driving the increase in infections.

Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai, Chief Executive of Breast Care International, who stated this, said breast cancer had become a significant public health concern claiming the lives of many women in Ghana.

Speaking at the launch of the 2024 Walk for Cure, an annual national breast cancer awareness program in Kumasi, Dr Wiafe Addai bemoaned the continuing stigma and myths surrounding breast cancer.

She said a lot of lives could be saved if the stigma was reduced, saying that “It is because of the fear and the stigma that a lot of women are reluctant to diagnose until it is too late.”

The annual Walk for the Cure aims at bringing all stakeholders together to educate and create awareness on breast cancer disease.

“We are by the walk for cure creating more awareness about the disease and to showcase survivorship. When we have more survivors, it reduces fear and the stigma surrounding the disease.”

Since the beginning of 2011, the walk has recorded an accumulation of over 200,000 participants making it the biggest advocacy campaign in the country with the participation of high-profile individuals such as former presidents John Agyekum Kuffour and John Dramani Mahama.

The 2024 walk is slated for October 12, in Kumasi.

In 2015, Ghana launched an ambitious National Strategy for Cancer Control aimed at reducing cancer mortality by 30 per cent through primary prevention, effective screening, and early detection, and improving effective diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

It also aims to improve quality of life for those with cancer and their family by 40 percent and support rehabilitation and palliative care.

However, the general cancer cases have been increasing since 2010.

Source: GNA