‘Shambolic’ Hearts of Oak stunned by Holy Stars in season’s opener

Accra Hearts of Oak began their 2024-25 Ghana Premier League season on a disastrous note, losing 1-0 to newly promoted side Basake Holy Stars.

A first-half strike by Prince Tweneboah was enough to secure all three points for Holy Stars while Hearts of Oak continued their abysmal form, which dates back from last season.

Coach Aboubakar Ouattara handed goalkeeper Benjamin Asare his first competitive debut for the Phobians, likewise new recruits Asamoah Boateng and Mawuli Wayo.

The Phobians had a rough start, falling behind early on to a clinical header from close range by Tweneboah.

Holy Stars attacker Francis Asante had a wonderful opportunity to double the away team’s advantage midway through the first half, but Hearts of Oak custodian Benjamin Asare stopped the weak shot.

Hamza Issah, who was very lively upfront for the Phobians, came close to restoring parity, but Holy Stars goalkeeper Abdul Wahab Abubakari pulled off an impressive save.

The Phobians started the second on a front foot as they searched for the equaliser, and substitute Isaac Frimpong came close on the hour mark, but once again Holy Stars goalkeeper Abubkari saved the effort.

Hearts of Oak had multiple opportunities to get back into the game, but Holy Stars’ defence stood firm and prevented the Phobians from making any forward inroads.

The Phobians fought hard for an equaliser but came up short, as Holy Stars won their debut Ghana Premier League match.

Source: GNA