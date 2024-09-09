Africa Think Tank summit to focus on challenges of climate financing on continent

Africa is known to be the least contributor to climate change, but the continent is the hardest hit. The continent is however struggling to raise the necessary financing to fight the effects of climate change that are being felt in rainfall patterns, agriculture, sea erosion and advancing desertification, among other things, including threats to food security.

As part of the ongoing conversations to address the need for adequate financing to tackle the impacts of climate change, the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) will be focusing on climate financing at one of its flagship meetings the Africa Think Tank Summit. The Summit in its 10th year would be held in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire in October 2024, the Executive Secretary, Mamadou Biteye has announced at a hybrid media briefing held at the organisation’s head office in Hahare, Zimbabwe joined in from Accra by Ghana Business News.

The theme of the Summit is, “Evidence-Based Strategies for Sustainable Climate Financing in Africa,” and will have in attendance key stakeholders, including think tanks, policymakers, researchers, and private sector leaders.

The summit is meant to serve as a platform for exchanging knowledge, fostering collaboration, and identifying actionable solutions to Africa’s most pressing challenges, particularly in climate finance.

“The Summit will be focusing on climate change and climate financing and adaptation,” Dr Biteye said.

“It will talk about what Africa needs to address climate change. The resources the continent needs,” he said. He however pointed out that the resources are not being accessed as they should, and what is being accessed is not being effectively put to use.

“We have to ensure that financing is being accessed,” he added.

According to Dr Biteye, the Summit will define the capacity gaps in Africa in leveraging climate financing and address them.

He also announced that the ACBF will launch its new strategy and new business models, as well as its Ubora Academy which seeks to empower African professionals with the knowledge and skills to drive innovation, solve complex governance challenges, and create a sustainable future for the continent.

The ACBF’s 33rd Annual Board of Governors Meeting will also be held following the Think Tank Summit.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi