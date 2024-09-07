Police arrest three suspected robbers

The Ghana Police Service through an intelligence-led operation has arrested three persons in connection with a robbery which took place at East Legon in Accra on August 18, 2024.

Isaac Brena Eshun, Peter Amuzu and Ibrahim Mohammed were arrested in a series of coordinated Police operations.

In a press release issued by the Public Affairs Department and copied to the Ghana News Agency, it said whilst Eshun and Amuzu, were arrested on August 21 and 23, respectively in Accra, suspect Mohammed was arrested in Tamale on August 24, 2024.

It gave the exhibits recovered from them as two iPhones, a Mercedes-Benz C180 and three additional vehicles suspected to have been obtained through illegal means.

“Investigations have so far revealed that the suspects are part of a criminal syndicate involved in the robbery and sale of stolen vehicles across the country,” it added.

All the suspects are in police custody, the Police said.

Source: GNA