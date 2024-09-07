My government will reduce cost of electricity by 60% – Dr Bawumia  

The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said his administration would manufacture and export solar panels for electricity generation to help reduce the cost of electricity in the country.

He reiterated his pledge to ensure the generation of an additional 2,000 megawatts of solar power in the first-four years of his administration, which would reduce the cost of electricity by 60 per cent.

Vice President Bawumia made this known during a community stakeholder engagement at the Mpeasem Chief’s Palace in the Ayawaso West Wuogon of the Greater Accra Region on Friday which had the theme: “Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for Our Future,” as his constituency-focused campaign.

The NPP Flagbearer re-stated his resolve to introduce electric buses into the country’s transport system, which would reduce the cost of transportation by 40 per cent.

“By the close of this year, we will receive 100 electric buses for piloting in the Greater Accra Region before we expand it to the other regions,” Dr Bawumia assured.

The event brought together the Clergy, Imams, Chiefs and Queen Mothers as well as opinion leaders in the constituency.

The stakeholders appealed to the politicians, political parties and all interest groups in this year’s elections to engage in policy-based campaigns, to maintain the country’s peace and harmony.

Dr Bawumia highlighted some of the policy interventions outlined in the NPP’s 2024 Election Manifesto, which included plans to provide free tertiary education for persons with disabilities (PWDs), giving a quota of government’s recruitment of workers to PWDs, codifying the lines of succession of the chieftaincy institution, while driver’s license would be valid for 10 years and renewed every five years, instead of the current five years validity period and renewable every two years.

He also emphasised his proposed new tax regime, grant tax amnesty to businesses, flat tax rate, and implement tax waivers on cars imported by nurses and teachers.

The NPP Flagbearer appealed to the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituents to vote for him as President of the Republic in the December 7 polls, noting that he had shown much commitment and ability during his role as the Vice President of the Republic under the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Dr Bawumia said the digitalisation initiatives that assisted in eliminating “ghost workers” from the public sector payroll, had saved the nation over GHC800 million annually.

The free SHS and TVET policy, had also increased school enrolment from 800, 000 to 1.4 million, spending six billion Ghana Cedis so far on the policy, he said.

Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, mentioned some projects the NPP Government had spearheaded in the constituency, including health centres, community day-care centres, and asphalting of roads.

Source: GNA