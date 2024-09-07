Defined maritime boundaries would ensure Africa’s peace and security – Minister   

Mr. Henry Quartey, Minister of Interior, has stated that defined maritime boundaries are essential for sustaining Africa’s peace and security.

He explained that the lack of established maritime boundaries had resulted in overlapping territorial claims, resource management challenges, and disputes between neighbouring states.

The Minister said this during the opening of the 2024 International Conference on Ocean Governance in Accra.

The Conference was on the theme: “Emerging Issues in Maritime Boundary Delimitation and Ocean Governance in Africa: Bringing Law, Policy, Science and Practice.”

Mr. Quartey said that Ghana had made efforts in delimiting its maritime boundaries, including the launch of the National Integrated Maritime Strategy (NIMS) in 2023.

He said that the Ghana Boundary Commission had undertaken the construction of a lighthouse at the Land Boundary Terminus Pillar (BP 55) in New Town, Western Region, to improve maritime safety and demarcate territorial boundaries.

The minister called for a holistic and integrated approach to address emerging issues in maritime delimitation and ocean governance in Africa.

Madam Kathleen Quartey Ayensu, Chair of the Conference and Commissioner of the African Union Commission on International Law, said that 39 African countries had coastlines, necessitating the discussion on ocean governance and collaboration to exchange best practices.

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, acknowledged the university’s optimism in working with the Norwegian Centre for Law of the Sea Development Project.

The partnership seeks to promote environmental sustainability and effective ocean governance, which aligns with Ghana’s objectives as a coastal nation.

The conference aims to facilitate dialogue, share knowledge and propose sustainable solutions to address pressing maritime challenges in Africa.

It brought together a diverse group of professionals from various fields, including government officials, academics, and international experts.

Source: GNA