Barber in court for allegedly stealing electricity

A barber, who allegedly stole 44,208 kilowatts of electricity power valued at GH¢28, 218.18, the property of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has been arraigned at an Accra Circuit Court.

Mr Kamal Adam, 20 years, who was charged with stealing and interference with the supplier’s distribution system, meters or equipment, pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah admitted the accused person to GH¢50,000.00 bail with two sureties.

The accused person was ordered by the Court to report to the Police once every week.

The facts as presented by Mrs Ama Fremah Asante, prosecution, was that the complainant Mr Stephen Baisie Taylor, was a staff of the Special Operations Division of ECG, while the accused person resided at Dzorwulu in Accra.

The Prosecution said on August 7, 2024, the Complainant and his team on routine ECG meter monitoring visited the accused person’s house and detected that the accused person had used 2.5 cable to join his load cable to the ECG service cable behind the fuse board.

It said the Complainant then pointed the illegal connection behind the fuse to the accused person who was present.

The Prosecution said the complainant and his team took photographs and videos of the illegal connection, disconnected the accused person of the power and issued him with ECG summons to report at the ECG Project office.

It said on August 8, 2024, the Complainant and his team revisited the accused person’s house and realised that he had reconnected his power to the ECG service line.

The Prosecution said the complainant reported the case to the ECG investigation team and handed over the pictorial evidence to the Police.

The accused person was arrested and his investigation caution statement was obtained.

Source: GNA