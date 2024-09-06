UCC confers honorary degree on Asantehene  

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has held a special congregation in honour of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, during which it conferred on him an Honorary Doctor of Laws Degree (LLD, Honoris Causa).

The Asantehene was honoured for his distinguished service to Ghana, particularly his commitment to promoting unity and social development.

It was also in recognition of his significant contribution to humanity in the areas of water and sanitation, health, education, entrepreneurship, culture, and heritage.

The historic ceremony marked the third honorary degree the university has awarded to a traditional leader in Ghana and the first to a traditional leader outside the Central Region.

Indeed, it was the first time the UCC publicly acknowledged and appreciated the contribution of the globally revered leader to the cause of humanity.

The spectacular ceremony, held amidst a display of unalloyed tradition and culture, was characterised by euphoria and ecstasy on the university campus.

The event was graced by hundreds of dignitaries and visitors, including chiefs, the clergy, students, politicians and academics, who filled the school’s New Examination Centre (NEC) to the rafters.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, known in private life as Barima Kwaku Duah, was born on May 6, 1950. He is the youngest of the five children of Nana Afua Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, Asantehemaa of blessed memory, who was the Queenmother of Asante from 1977-2016.

As a direct descendant of the founder of the Asante Kingdom, Osei Tutu l, he ascended the Golden Stool on April 26, 1999, as the 16th Asantehene.

He began his elementary education in 1964, after which he went to Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region for his secondary education and returned to Kumasi in 1969 to enrol at the Osei Kyeretwie Secondary School for his Sixth Form.

In 1971, he continued his education at the Institute of Professional Studies, Legon for a course in Accountancy and later flew to the United Kingdom to continue with his accountancy studies at the Kilburn Polytechnic.

He studied Human Resource Development and Public Administration at the University of North London.

In a citation, Otumfuo Osei Tutu was applauded for being an astute statesman with high pedigree in the foundation of cooperation in both traditional and modern trends.

“You have initiated projects that have put our traditional leaders into a new learning process that enables them to lead their people in community development programmes, as well as create awareness of the value of our cultural heritage, including art and artifacts, as well as the traditional court systems in conflict resolution,” the citation read.

“As Asantehene, you have instilled peace and stability in your governance style among your people, as well as encouraged them to pursue arbitration instead of litigation, especially in numerous land and succession disputes that had plagued Asanteman for decades,” it added.

The University recognised the Asantehene’s leadership and negotiation skills, which led to the arbitration of peace in Dagbon with the support of other prominent chiefs.

The Asantehene has undertaken numerous initiatives to the benefit of many people, which include the establishment of the Otumfuo Education Fund and Health Fund.

Prof Johnson Nyarko Boampong, the Vice Chancellor of UCC, commended the Otumfuo for his commitment to promoting peace and development.

“Your majesty, your leadership, vision and unwavering dedication have profoundly impacted your kingdom and the broader world,” he noted.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu, in his acceptance speech, expressed gratitude to the school for honouring him.

“Thank you UCC for the honour and forge ever forward to a glorious future,” he said.

He called for a strengthened relationship between the state and academia to improve educational outcomes and the impact on national development.

“You are the teachers who are preparing and mentoring the men and women who are taking control of our lives as political leaders, judges, economists…military and police officers,” he said.

“As teachers, you are like parents who should have a lifetime interest in the performance of your students. As their success inspires you, so should their failures burden you.”

