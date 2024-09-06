Festival to mark Nkrumah’s 115th birthday launched in Accra 

The 115th birthday of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, dubbed ‘Journey to Nkroful 24’ (Nkrumahfest), has been launched in Accra, with a call on Ghanaians to remember his ideals, principles, and aspirations.

“The principles and the values that he embodied played an exceptional and peerless role in the struggle for independence and transformed the course of our nation’s history,” Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Member of Parliament for Ellembele said on Thursday.

Mr. Buah, who spoke at the launch ceremony, stated that Dr. Nkrumah’s 115th birthday was more than just a date on the calendar, but a powerful reminder of the founding father’s legacy.

He said the ‘Journey to Nkroful’ was started by men of valour in the past.

The late Robert Techi Manson, the Accra Regional Organizer of the Ghana Young Pioneers, mounted the very first walkathon in Ghana’s history, a journey from Accra to Nkroful.

In one week, 400 young able-bodied, fierce, courageous, loyal, and patriotic Ghanaians decided to walk from Accra to Nkroful.

In their crisply ironed uniforms, they marched through the coastal cities and towns reciting their code of ethics, and pledge of allegiance, while singing the patriotic national anthem.

Mr. Buah said that ‘Nkrumahfest’ would offer a forum for Ghanaians to learn about the political ideals of the social, moral, and patriotic values that originated from Nkroful.

“Nkroful is at the heart and root of the founding of modern Ghana. It is the root of the independence of Ghana and the birthing of good governance, good citizenship, as well as the birthing of the collective union of African states,” he said.

The MP for Elembelle said the vision of Dr Nkrumah was clear- a Ghana free of colonial rule, where the dignity of every citizen would be upheld.

“He rallied the masses, igniting the fire of hope and determination that swept across our nation. Through his tireless efforts, Ghana became the first sub-Saharan African country to gain independence from British colonial rule,” he stressed.

Mr. Buah said that monumental achievement was not just a victory for Ghana, but a clarion call for freedom across the African continent.

He explained that the ‘Nkrumahfest’ initiative was more than just memory; it was also about rekindling the flame of Dr. Nkrumah’s vision and ensuring that his values “continue to illuminate our path forward.”

Mr. Buah urged Ghanaians to take keen interest in the ‘Journey to Nkroful’ “as it will help us as a country find our way back with the values that matter; citizenship, humility, selflessness, looking out for your neighbour and commitment.”

Mr. Yaw Anokye Frimpong, a historian, stated that Dr Nkrumah’s first legacy was the founding of Ghana.

“He developed the youth by setting up the young pioneer movement, the first university in Winneba, as well as a university for sports. He also brought the whole of Africa to fight for independence.”

Mr. Frimpong described Dr Nkrumah as the strongest man of the last millennium.

Mr. Charles Mensah, a member of the Planning Committee, stated that Nkrumah’s ideologies and values endured, and his legacy continued to influence Ghana and Africa, instilling value for education, innovation, and unity around the world.

He stated that the week-long celebration, which runs from September 14 to September 22, 2024, would start with a parade, cultural march, float from Asiama to Nkroful, and a clean-up exercise on September 14, 2024.

“From September 15 to 17 there will be a youth empowerment workshop,” he stated.

Mr. Mensah mentioned that the Onua TV People Assembly and Book Fair would take place from September 19 to September 20, 2024. The night of September 20 would feature candlelight procession and the cutting of Nkrumah’s birthday cake.

“On September 21, there will be a grand durbar, culture performances and food festival. Thanksgiving service and musical concert would be held on September 22, to climax the festival,” he said.

Mr. Mensah assured that hotels in Nkroful would provide discounts to guests traveling from Accra, and that arrangements had also been made with VIP and STC to reduce their pricing during the period.

Nana Kwasi Kutuah V, Chief of Nkroful, praised the organizers for the effort and asked Ghanaians to take advantage of the event to learn more about Dr. Nkrumah’s hometown.

Source: GNA