GCPP elects Dr. Daniel Augustus Lartey Jnr. as Flagbearer 

The Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) has elected Dr. Daniel Augustus Lartey Jnr, a certified stockbroker in the United Kingdom, as its Flag bearer for the 2020 General Election.

Dr Lartey, son of the late Daniel Lartey, Founder of the GCPP, was confirmed at the Party’s National Congress in Accra on Thursday.

The GCPP also elected national officers to steer the affairs of the Party for the next four years.

The officers are Dr. Henry Herbert Lartey, Chairman; Theodore Buatsi, First Vice-Chairman; Cynthia Atta, Second Vice Chairman; Citizen Ato Dadzie, Secretary; George Amoah, National Organiser; and Nora Gyempeh, National Women Organiser.

The rest are Jude Balma, National Youth Organiser; Kaiser Ablorh, National Treasurer; and Alhassan Issahaku, National Education Secretary.

The GCPP received its final certificate from the Electoral Commission to operate as a political party on June 18, 1996.

The Party has red, white, and gold as its colours, with a red cuckoo on a gold background seated on GCPP as its symbol.

Dr Lartey Jnr. told the Party’s delegates that a GCPP Government would make agriculture and technology the foundational pillars to transform the country.

“Under my leadership, the GCPP will prioritise comprehensive agricultural reforms that will empower our green youth, farmers, and industries with the tools, resources, and knowledge they need to succeed in making Ghana the global home of food,” he said.

Dr Lartey said the Party would also support the growth of technology start-ups, promote digital literacy, and create opportunities for the youth to thrive in the “knowledge economy.”

“By leveraging technology, we will improve healthcare delivery, enhance educational outcomes, and create jobs that will propel our nation into a prosperous future,” he added.

The GCPP urged the Electoral Commission to act with extreme caution, impartiality, and diligence in ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections.

The Party also rallied its rank and file to unite and work to build a formidable party that would affect the 2024 General Election.

The GCPPP has been championing a policy termed “domestication” which seeks to rally the citizenry to “grow what we eat,” promote industrialisation, and empower local companies to thrive.

Source: GNA