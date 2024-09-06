Dutch investors urged to explore opportunities in Ghana 

Dr James Ato Condua Orleans-Lindsay, Executive Chairman of JL Properties Limited, has urged Dutch investors to take advantage of the vast investment prospects available in Ghana.

He said Ghana had the best investment prospects in Africa due to its remarkable natural resource endowment, which includes land, minerals, and human resources.

Dr. Orleans-Lindsay, a guest speaker at the Netherlands-Ghana Business and Tourism Expo Innovative Business and Tourism Partnership held at Koorenhuis Prinsegarcht 27 in the Netherlands, emphasized Ghana’s significant untapped investment potential.

“I want to use this opportunity to encourage the Dutch investors to explore the investors’ prospects that have been highlighted today.

“It is my hope that by the time we leave here, communications, actions and plans will have advanced towards the realization of mutual benefits of this bilateral relationship between our great nations,” he said.

Dr. Orleans-Lindsay reflected on the Expo’s theme, “Investment Opportunities Between Ghana and The Netherlands,” and praised the two nations’ cordial trade relations, stating that they were defined by strong cooperation and economic diplomacy.

“Ghana and Netherlands have continued to maintain a relationship that has evolved from aid to trade and more pronounced at the time Ghana initiated the agender “Ghana Beyond Aid.

“This occasion has afforded us yet another great opportunity to work towards the realization of the full potential of the bilateral relationship between the two countries,” he said.

Dr Orleans- Lindsay told the gathering that Ghana had increasingly become attractive to bilateral investment due to its strategic location, good governance, economic growth, and favorable investment climate.

He also cited prospects in agriculture, water management, and flood control, areas where the Netherlands excelled.

“The Netherlands is recognized as the global leader in water management and flood control, considering the fact that more than a quarter of its land is below sea level.

“As noted, the Netherlands have developed an enviable technology in land reclamation and flood control,” he said.

Dr. Orleans-Lindsay identified housing and real estate as critical components of infrastructure development, noting that Ghana had a huge housing deficit of over two million units, which “presents a huge investment prospect.”

He also proposed leveraging technology in water management as a key component of strengthening bilateral investment opportunities.

“This technology would be of enormous importance to Ghana in managing the perennial floods in Ghana. It would also be of essence to reclaim wetlands and wastelands to save the environment, he said.

Dr. Orleans-Lindsay assured the Dutch investors that their investment in Ghana would be safe, and that those who pursue opportunities in the country would have access to the continent’s largest domestic and regional markets.

He said Ghana was implementing significant reforms to digitize its economy, which are intended to increase efficiency and production.

Source: GNA