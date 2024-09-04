Unknown persons vandalise ECG transformer at Asutuare 

Some unknown persons have vandalised and stolen components of a 100KVA, 33/0.433KV transformer located at the Asutuare junction, a property of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Tema Region, valued at about GH¢75,000.

The transformer was discovered to have been vandalised on Saturday, August 31, 2024, during a routine patrol to check the network and fix a power outage.

Mr Michael Buabin, the Tema Regional ECG Engineer, told the Ghana News Agency that the transformer had been brought down, some parts removed and taken away, while other components lay scattered around it.

Mr Buabin stated that the ECG officials who discovered the incident made a report to the Doryumu Police Station.

He indicated that the damage to transformers had inconvenienced customers, as some had been without supply due to them.

He said such acts also affected ECG, as its resources meant for other projects had to be channeled into replacing the stolen transformer.

“The damaged transformer itself would cost about GH¢75,000, while the associated components needed will likely raise the cost to over GH¢100,000, an amount that could have gone into other developmental projects by the organisation,” he said.

The regional engineer pleaded with the public to support the ECG by reporting to the police any person seen damaging or offering for sale such items, adding that collaboration from the public could help prevent such occurrences in the future.

Source: GNA