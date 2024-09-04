Mechanic jailed 25 years for attacking and raping pregnant woman 

A 20-year-old mechanic, who attacked and raped a pregnant candidate in the ongoing West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment by the Asante Bekwai circuit court.

Akwasi Agyeman was said to have broken into the room of the 20-year-old victim, who was eight-month-old pregnant and student of the Bekwai S.D.A Senior High School, at Sanso, a community in the Bekwai Municipality, robbed her of valuable items and subjected her to serious sexual activity.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of robbery and rape and was sentenced by the court presided over by Mr Isaac Apietu.

Police Detective Chief Inspector Eric Twum told the court that the incident occurred on August 25, this year, at Sanso, near Bekwai.

He said at about midnight on that day, the convict forcefully broke into the room of the victim and with a knife in his hand, threatened and demanded the victim to hand over all her valuable items to him.

Chief Inspector Twum said the convict succeeded in taking away an iPhone 7, valued at GH¢1,400 and an itel phone worth GH¢1,000, and later convict proceeded to rape the young woman.

He said the cries of the victim for help attracted some members in the community, who quickly mobilised themselves to pursue and arrested the convict.

A search of him upon his arrest revealed the stolen items and the knife used in the attack.

He was handed over to the police and after investigations, he was charged and brought before the court.

Source: GNA